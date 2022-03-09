Acting the leader: How Volodymyr Zelensky’s onscreen background gave him the skills to master his greatest role yet

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife, Maria Shriver, celebrate his victory in the California gubernatorial recall election in Los Angeles in 2003. Photo: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Four short years ago, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was a relative unknown outside his native country, even if he was already a national treasure within it.

In 2015, he was the popular star of Sluga Narodu (Servant Of The People), a hit comedy in his homeland, playing an anti-corruption teacher who ‘accidentally’ becomes president.

The role, in which Zelensky’s character is marked with resolve and courage, would turn out to be an interesting case of foreshadowing. “People believe in Zelenskyy’s character on the show and can’t separate them,” his former showrunner and co-star Aleksey Kiryushchenko told The Economist.

By 2018, the year he announced his intention to run for president, Zelensky regularly hosted comedy shows alongside the comedy troupe he created, Kvartal 95. His acting CV also boasts a credit as the Ukrainian voice of Paddington Bear in the Paddington movies, not to mention a stint on the country’s version of Dancing With The Stars.

Zelenskyy as president in his hit TV show Servant Of The People

Zelenskyy as president in his hit TV show Servant Of The People

Now, Zelensky finds himself an international hero, the face and conscience of a country besieged by Russian President Vladimir Putin. His impassioned speeches, packed with pithy soundbites like, “I need ammunition, not a ride”, regularly go viral on social media and his past as a performer has certainly stood him in good stead in this respect. His charisma, no doubt honed after years on stage and screen, has turned out to be a major asset in this war.

He’s not the first person to make the leap from box office to first office. Arnold Schwarzenegger had long played heroes and powerful types in cinema and the American voting public took a small imaginative leap when he ran for public office.

A known Republican, and having married into the Kennedy political dynasty, Schwarzenegger was appointed to the Presidents’ Council on Physical Fitness & Sports in 1990 and became a Red Cross Ambassador in 1993. In 2003, Schwarzenegger put himself forward as Governor of California and after becoming ‘The Governator’, he focused his powers on climate change (although when he left office in 2011, his approval rating was a lowly 23pc).

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife, Maria Shriver, celebrate his victory in the California gubernatorial recall election in Los Angeles in 2003. Photo: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife, Maria Shriver, celebrate his victory in the California gubernatorial recall election in Los Angeles in 2003. Photo: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Ronald Reagan, America’s 40th president, enjoyed a rather prolific acting career (and earlier, a stint as a sports commentator). After two unsuccessful attempts at the presidency in 1968 and 1976, Regan was finally elected president in 1980, defeating incumbent Jimmy Carter. He was re-elected in a landslide victory in 1984 and left office in 1989.

Elsewhere, Clint Eastwood’s movie career has been stellar, but underneath it all lay a fervent interest in politics. In 1986, he was nominated nonpartisan Mayor of Carmel (he ran for office after the local planning board thwarted his attempts to renovate a local office building).

Shortly after taking office as mayor, Eastwood fired the planning board that turned his application down and served just one two-year term.

Shirley Temple was the most famous set of dimples in the world in the 1930s, yet as her movie star power waned (she made her last film at 21), Temple, by then Shirley Temple-Black, was appointed by Richard Nixon as UN Ambassador in 1969. Later, she became US Ambassador to Ghana (1974-76) and Czechoslovakia (1989-1992).

Among the more successful British actors to make the transition into politics was two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who took a hiatus from her acting career to go into politics in 1992.

President Ronald Reagan speaking on the South Lawn of the White House in March 1987. Photo: AP Photo/Barry Thumma

President Ronald Reagan speaking on the South Lawn of the White House in March 1987. Photo: AP Photo/Barry Thumma

The Labour party MP served as a junior transport minister during Tony Blair’s government. In 2015, Jackson stood down at the general election and returned to acting, winning a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway version of Three Tall Women.

Closer to home, Independent politician Mannix Flynn boasts an artistic/creative provenance. A novelist, poet and screenwriter, he has also worked extensively as an actor, appearing in films like Cal, Excalibur and When The Sky Falls.

He observes that Irish political life and creativity are inextricably connected.

“Our arts have always been connected to the real politics of the country,” he says. “It’s no surprise to me to find that the leader of the Ukrainian struggle is an artist, and has handled everything in a very articulate and contemporary manner, and a very potent manner. [Zelensky] knows how to hold himself on camera when he makes an address, whereas there’s no sense here that Putin is present.

Mannix Flynn believes political life and the arts are connected. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mannix Flynn believes political life and the arts are connected. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“What’s interesting about artists is they have a particular ability to deal with the immediate and that keeps them totally connected to political business,” Flynn adds. “What’s more, they read their scripts and come prepared. Actors understand innately that if you’re on a stage, anything can happen. Most politicians don’t read the script and rely on their own ideologies instead.”

But what exactly is it in the actor’s skillset that bodes so well for public office and, by extension, the court of public opinion?

There are many transferable skills that allow actors to make a seamless move into public office — the ability to command a crowd, to deliver impassioned speeches — and innate magnetism, rarely a problem for actors, certainly helps to reel in the votes.

And if the voting public are already aware of your personal brand, whether it’s playing baddies in blockbusters or treading the boards of Broadway, it certainly gives a political candidate the edge over a relative unknown.

Glenda Jackson as UK Transport Minister in 1999. Photo by Peter J Jordan/PA

Glenda Jackson as UK Transport Minister in 1999. Photo by Peter J Jordan/PA

“When it comes to politics, I think actors have a physical and vocal toolbox that lends itself to credibility and commanding the room,” says actress Maria Tecce, who also works as a public speaking and voice coach.

“Actor Glenda Jackson is a case in point. She typically plays roles that are synonymous with power, charisma and capability. So although initially met with scepticism, she was articulate and came into the political arena with established branding that was already imbued with a certain visibility and confidence. Most politicians would kill for that kind of image and oratorical prowess."

Zelensky, notes Tecce, deploys performance tools that help him connect with his audience.

“That’s what makes him successful because when it comes to politics, it’s the guy who comes across as truthful and authentic that gets the vote,” she says. “People trust what is familiar to them and what they can connect with.

“I’ve coached a few politicians over the years and they all underestimate the power of mastering their physical and vocal delivery skills to win over an audience.”

“There are some who would say that the common ground between actors and politicians is that both live a life of lies and pretension. It’s actually the opposite.

"Actors are good at their craft because their performance is grounded in truth and humanness. A politician like Zelensky has a reservoir of skills that help him deliver his messages with a confidence and credibility that is grounded in genuine humanity. That combination is irresistible to an audience.”

Terry Prone, founder of the Communications Clinic, agrees there’s a performative element to the job of politician and trained actors have a singular advantage.

“When I work with politicians, and other people who have to make speeches, I’m fascinated by how many of them think rehearsing somehow falsifies what they’re doing,” she says. “As if it was more authentic to go out there half-prepared. Good actors rehearse to the point of exhaustion and then rehearse some more because they know any audience will eat you alive if you cause them to stop believing in you.”

Zelenskyy's showbiz career made him a favourite of the people in Ukraine. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP

Zelenskyy's showbiz career made him a favourite of the people in Ukraine. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP

Prone joined the Abbey Theatre at 16 while still at school. She recalls watching plays from the light box and watching the likes of Niall Tóibín and Frank Grimes play two versions of Brendan Behan.

“Every single night, they taught me what it was to belong to Dublin,” she says. “They weren’t faking it, they were experiencing it while we, the audience, watched.”

Prone adds: “When a politician delivers a great speech, some fool always says, ‘Oh, but that’s just acting like he was in the theatre’. Just acting? That’s to underrate what good actors do. They walk out on a stage and make 600 or 1,000 people understand something in a completely new way. They move them to laughter or to tears. They don’t do that through falsehood. They do it through truth.

“Even unexceptional actors like Reagan have huge skill assets of use when they become politicians,” Prone says. “They know how to ‘feel’ an audience out, how to warm a Monday audience and prevent a Saturday audience getting hysterical.

"Their minds are full of great lines and, if well-trained, they can stop an audience dead in its tracks by delivering the sense that something astonishing is about to happen right in front of them.”