AC/DC score first number one album in a decade with Power Up

AC/DC have scored their first UK number one album in more than a decade.

Power Up, which reunites the remaining members of the Australian rock outfit, entered the charts at number one to become the fastest-selling album of 2020 so far.

The album notched up 62,000 chart sales overtaking Kylie Minogue who scored 55,000 with her DISCO album only last week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The last time AC/DC topped the charts was with the soundtrack to the Marvel film Iron Man 2 in 2010.

Founder Angus Young, 65, has reunited with Brian Johnson, 73, Phil Rudd, 66, and Cliff Williams, 70, for the record, plus recent addition Stevie Young, 63.

He told OfficialCharts.com: “A very big thank you to everyone who put in their time, effort and creativity to get Power Up to number one.

“Also a big shoutout to all our fans, old and new. You are, and always have been, our guiding inspiration.”

Power Up comfortably beat McFly’s comeback album Young Dumb Thrills, at number two, and Andrea Bocelli’s Believe, at number three.

Paloma Faith was at number four with Infinite Things and last week’s number one, DISCO by Minogue, was at number five.

AC/DC was founded in Australia in November 1973 by brothers Malcolm and Angus Young, going on to record hits including Highway To Hell and Back In Black.

The band has had a series of line-up changes over the years, including a stint with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose as lead singer.

Johnson returns to the band after experimental treatment solved a hearing problem that forced him to abandon their Rock Or Bust world tour in 2016.

Doctors had warned him he risked going deaf if he continued to perform, and Rose briefly replaced him on lead vocals.

And former guitarist Malcolm Young died aged 64 in 2017 after suffering dementia, which forced him to quit the band in 2014.

The band have said Power Up is a tribute to him.

Italian tenor Bocelli’s album Believe, inspired by his Catholic faith, became both the fastest-selling and highest-charting classical release of 2020 so far.

He said: “I am extremely touched to learn that people have responded so positively to my new album, which of course is a deeply personal project for me.

“Music is a universal language and gives us the ability to connect with one another in a way that is quite profound.

“Particularly as we approach the festive season, I am delighted to be able to share these wonderful songs that have brought me so much comfort over the years.”

Over on the singles chart, Ariana Grande’s Positions clinched a fourth week at number one.

