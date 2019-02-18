Abbey Clancy shows off baby bump at London event

Abbey Clancy showed off her baby bump as she stepped out for a glamorous event in London.

The model and TV presenter – who is expecting her fourth child with footballer husband Peter Crouch – looked stunning in a dramatic dress with a beaded neckline as she arrived at the Fabulous Fund Fair.

The star, 33, held one hand on her stomach as she walked in.

Abbey Clancy (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Several other celebrities also attended the event, including models Amber Le Bon and Adwoa Aboah, who turned heads in a flouncy pink dress with a bold pattern.

Amber Le Bon (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Adwoa Aboah (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Brooklyn Beckham also attended with his rumoured love interest Hana Cross.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Fashion Fund Fair is hosted every year by model Natalia Vodianova, in aid of her Naked Heart Foundation.

Press Association