A wedding and Eurovision? Wild Youth head to Liverpool for May contest

Wild Youth, winner on the Late Late show Eurosong Special and who will go on to represent Ireland at Eurovision with their song "We are One". Photo: Andres Poveda/RTE/PA Wire

May looks like being an amazing month for engaged drummer, Callum McAdam of Wild Youth, following the band’s win to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool that same month.

"I’m supposed to be getting married in May, Katie [his fiancé] said to me, this is great, but you better win,” Callum told Ryan Tubridy following the announcement last night on the Late Late Show.

Narrowly defeating Connolly by two points in a nail-biting vote, their Eurovision entry, We Are One, was written with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jörgen Elofsson.

“We’re shocked, shaking, thank you to everyone who voted for us, we just hope we can do the best job for Ireland,” they told host Ryan Tubridy.

“We wanted to take a risk and do this and so many people told us we were mental, but we wanted to do this.”

The four-piece band from Dublin have a string of top hits in Ireland, and have toured with names including Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi and Westlife.

The band is made up of four friends, Conor O’Donohoe (keyboard/vocals) and David Whelan (vocals/guitar), Ed Porter (guitar/vocals) and Callum McAdam (drums), who came together in 2016 in Dublin.

In 2017 the group released their debut single All or Nothing, leading to opening slots for Zara Larsson and Niall Horan in Ireland.

They later played Electric Picnic in 2019, sharing a Saturday Main Stage with the likes of Years and Years, The 1975 and The Strokes.