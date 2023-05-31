‘A treat beyond belief’: Over 250,000 revellers to descend on Dublin’s Marlay Park for summer of music

A drugs-testing scheme first piloted by the Health Service Executive (HSE) at Electric Picnic last year will return to the Stradbally festival this year.

However, there are currently no plans to implement the same initiative at the forthcoming Longitude festival in Marlay Park which takes place on July 1 and 2, headlined by Calvin Harris and Travis Scott.

Brought in under the HSE’s Safer Nightlife Programme, it involves the voluntary use of surrender bins for illegal substances. Situated in the event’s medical tent, the illegal drugs can then be tested off-site with the necessary warnings then issued.

Speaking at a joint MCD press conference ahead of seven sold-out concerts at Marlay Park this summer, Melvin Benn, MD of Festival Republic said the scheme provided important information about possibly dangerous substances.

“Principally, it was from seizures made and that gave the testers and therefore the medics a little bit of preparation in terms of what might be around,” he said.

“It gives us the opportunity to talk and decide whether we need to put a message up on screen to highlight particular issues with drugs. It’s a HSE initiative – it's obviously not my initiative.

“But we would very much support it and very much work in partnership with the HSE. It isn’t scheduled for here (Marlay) but it’s the HSE that take that decision. They choose the shows they are going to be at. I just work alongside them, I don’t make the decisions or the request. I imagine it’s just the staffing resource, it’s an expensive thing to undertake.”

In relation to plans being brought to Cabinet to ban the sale of e-cigarettes or vapes, a Garda spokesperson said they will be policing that, if the legislation is in place by then.

“We are not going to try and forecast what is or isn’t going to happen. But if it is legislation, we are bound by legislation and we will have to police it,” said Superintendent Thomas Gormley, Tallaght Garda Station.

Over a quarter of a million revellers will descend on Rathfarnham’s Marlay Park over the coming weeks for seven headline shows, with a capacity of 40,000 for each night.

The summer shows will kick off on June 20 with Arctic Monkeys followed by two Dermot Kennedy dates on June 23 and 24. The Weeknd will play on June 28, then Def Leppard and Motley Crue on July 4.

Mr Benn said they have “seven amazing nights” coming up, describing opening act Arctic Monkeys as a “treat beyond belief.”

“They headlined Redding and Leeds festivals last year and the show was spectacular, it was absolutely extraordinary and not a surprise to me that they will have a sell-out house,” he said.

On Longitude being reduced to two-days this year, instead of three, Mr Benn said they had to drop a night off the schedule in order to accommodate the other headline acts performing there.

Organisers have urged attendees to play their route in advance and leave two hours to get to the venue. People will not be permitted to bring their own alcohol into the venue and all bags cannot be bigger than an A4 size. Ticket-holders are advised to download their tickets in advance and to check the weather forecast.

Gates will open at 4pm and the shows start at 5pm.