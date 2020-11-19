‘A touching few minutes that I’ll never ever forget’ I’m a Celebrity campmates in tears as their luxury items arrive

Campmates on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Were in tears tonight after their long-awaited luxury items arrived.

Even though the campmates have only been staying in the Welsh castle, and not the Australian jungle, for four days, tears were flowing once the items arrived on tonight’s episode.

The items were awarded after actress Ruthie Henshall and classical singer Russell Watson took part in a day-long series of secret tasks.

Presenter Vernon Kay had a blanket from his sofa at home which he uses when his family watches TV together, while dancer AJ Pritchard had curl cream for his hair as his luxury item.

BBC journalist Victoria Darbyshire got emotional and teary when she got her luxury item, a photo of her family.

Talking in the Telegraph, Victoria said “It was so uplifting, a touching few minutes that I’ll never ever forget.”

The tears kept flowing as Olympian Mo Farah had a picture drawn by his children and Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold received her 10-year-old dressing gown.

Actress Jessica Plummer also wept teary as a mug with a photo of her daughter was delivered.

Star of stage and screen Shane Richie’s luxury item was his daughter’s shower gel, while Radio DJ Jordan North got his Burnley scarf and actress Beverley Callar had got her hairbrush.

Ruthie was delighted after receiving mascara, while Russell, who entered the jungle with her as late-comers earlier on in the week, got a pillow which has travelled the world with him.

However, the camp burst into dance and song after author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher revealed she’d picked S Club 7’s Reach for the Stars as her luxury item so the camp could have a boogie.

While the series is normally set in the Australian jungle, due to coronavirus restrictions, the show this year is based in a castle in Wales.

Earlier in the programme, radio DJ Jordan was celebrating after winning every star at today’s Bushtucker Trial.

Having made an impression on the viewers ever since he vomited due to his fear of heights on the first episode, the DJ has been voted by the public to do every trial so far in the series.

The Trapped Door trial saw him lying flat in an underground tunnel on a trolley, using the rope above him to manoeuvre through the tunnel.

“I'm absolutely buzzing,” he said post-trial.

“There's no better feeling coming back to camp on your own and telling all your campmates you got 12 stars. Their reaction was better than what I imagined. I'm elated. I'm so happy.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is airing every night on Virgin Media One.

The series in full so far can be also be viewed on Virgin Media Player.

Online Editors