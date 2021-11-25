| 2°C Dublin

A song of freedom: Meet Maiú, the teenager hoping to reverse our Eurovision fortunes

Wicklow singer earns ‘absolutely incredible’ opportunity in Junior version of song contest

Maiú with his younger brother Reuben and parents Dawn and Sheila, who are a huge support Expand
Maiú Levi Lawlor in Greystones, Co Wicklow. Photo: Bryan Brophy Expand
Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

Ireland’s recent track record in the Eurovision has been nothing short of dismal. We’ve gone from topping the scoreboard to considering it an achievement if we make it out of the semi-finals.

But enough of the doom and gloom. Hopefully, we can fare a little better in this year’s Junior Eurovision.

