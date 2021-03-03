| 3.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A quick reminder: Alec Baldwin doesn’t owe you an explanation over his ‘secret’ baby

In this Insta-age, we have somehow gotten it into our heads that all celebrities are obliged to let us in on their families and innermost lives

Hilaria Baldwin with her and Alec&rsquo;s six children Expand

Close

Hilaria Baldwin with her and Alec&rsquo;s six children

Hilaria Baldwin with her and Alec’s six children

Hilaria Baldwin with her and Alec’s six children

Tanya Sweeney

Twitter rarely fails to surprise me, but this week I’ve seen normally level-headed women that I respect and admire frothing at the gills over a ‘baby mystery’.

“I HAVE to know all about the Baldwin baby!” is the basic gist of their exhortation.

You might have missed the revelation this week that Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria became parents again.

Most Watched

Privacy