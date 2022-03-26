A mix of raw talent and steely determination has propelled Jessie Buckley to greatness

The time: May 31, 2008. The place: BBC TV Centre, Studio One.

TV producer Kate Maddigan was wrapping the finale of her series, the talent reality competition I’d Do Anything, when amid the finale chaos, she got a call about the show’s runner-up, 18-year-old Jessie Buckley.

The Kerry-born teenager had beguiled the judges, and impressed the British voting public, for 22 episodes. In the end, and in a finale watched by over eight million people, the first prize – the role of Nancy in the West End Production of Oliver! – went to Jodie Prenger.

“We went into a private room and Jessie was really upset,” Maddigan recalls. “She was just sort of sat on my lap, and I was giving her a cuddle, trying to explain that it’s not the end, that it was just one role. It was only then that I realised how much she wanted it. I think everything had happened so quickly within a few months, so she was trying to process all that emotion.”

After being rejected from two British drama schools in early 2008, Buckley “found herself” in the queue for auditions for the BBC series.

Her powerhouse voice astounded the show’s makers, including and especially Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh. Yet the judges, among them Denise van Outen and John Barrowman, would criticise Buckley’s acting during the show’s run.

“It’s crazy when you think of it now, but they definitely had a problem with her acting,” Maddigan notes. “People felt she struggled with it on the show. This seemed to make her more determined than anything. Many people her age would have gone home and licked their wounds, but I’m so proud that she didn’t.”

She’s not the only one. This weekend, Buckley is heading to the Oscars as a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her role as a conflicted academic and mother in The Lost Daughter. Whether she wins or not is moot: as far as the industry is concerned, Buckley is already white-hot property, the sort of name that can get a film project financed.

“I think the wind’s been behind her for years,” notes casting director Kahleen Crawford, who cast Buckley in Wild Rose. “People in the know – producers, writers, directors – have known for years. We’ve been making direct offers to Jessie (without the need for her to audition for a part, a milestone moment in an acting career) for four years. But I think the current moment she is having in theatre and on screen is definitely part of that.”

The current West End Production of Cabaret, in which Buckley stars alongside Eddie Redmayne, is one of the hottest tickets in Theatreland.

Her next role, the lead in Alex Garland’s offbeat horror Men, is already picking up buzz. After that, Buckley stars alongside Rooney Mara and Frances McDormand in Sarah Polley’s much-anticipated drama, Women Talking, as well as the adaptation of Deborah Levy’s hit novel, Hot Milk. All of which could feasibly be seen as potential Oscar-friendly fare in 2023.

Incredibly, she has also found time to record an album for EMI with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler. (“I feel a bit shy about it,” Buckley admitted to the New York Times this month).

Ask anyone who has watched this 32-year-old’s incredible career journey at close range, and they invariably tell you they are genuinely delighted for, and palpably proud of, Buckley’s career success.

Buckley may be putting Killarney on the map, but her family already have a huge presence in the town.

Her grandmother, Dr Norrie Buckley, was a medical professional who played a role in establishing the St Mary of The Angels residential care home in Beaufort, and spearheaded campaigns to create facilities for children with additional needs. The family own and have run the Arbutus Hotel on Killarney’s College Street for many years. Indeed, Buckley herself has previously mentioned doing Irish dancing for the hotel’s American guests in the evenings.

Buckley’s Meath-born mother, Marina Cassidy, is an eminent soprano and harpist, while her father Tim is a poet. Together, they had five children, of which Jessie is the eldest. Her brother is a mountain guide in France. One sister is a nurse, the other an engineering graduate, while her youngest sister is still at school.

With the family steeped in creativity and song, it didn’t take long for Buckley to catch the drama bug.

Orna Cleary-O’Shea, PRO of the Killarney Musical Society, recalls her arriving into the children’s chorus in 2000, when she was around 11.

“She was such a lovely kid,” she notes. “I always say that Jessie is lovely, but she’s just a beautiful girl in every way. Her whole family are like that, just really nice people. What you see is what you get.”

Cllr Marie Moloney, major of Killarney, has also been friendly with Jessie after their many years together in the Killarney Music Society.

“In the early days she was in with quite a lot of children and they’re all stars at that age,” she says. “They had no inhibitions, and weren’t conscious of themselves. Being in an environment like that really brings out their confidence.”

Buckley went to secondary school as a boarder at the Ursuline Secondary School in Tipperary, where her mother was, and still works as, a music teacher (Marina also works at a music therapist at a hospital).

Ursuline Secondary School’s principal Mary Butler recently recalled Buckley’s involvement in the school musicals, telling the Sunday Times: “Sister Bernadette would always say if Jessie was missing in action over in the boarding school, you could find her in the music practice area.”

With St Angela’s Academy of Music situated there, the school’s music programme is held in particularly high regard. Buckley trained to grade eight in the harp, clarinet and piano.

Denise Kelly, one of the country’s best-known harpists and music teachers, taught Jessie the harp, just as she had taught Marina a generation before.

Kelly makes reference to her diligent work ethic: “She is the daughter of a musician, and there’s a certain discipline involved when you’re a child watching someone work as a musician. There’s that innate thing of just getting on and doing it.”

When Buckley finished secondary school, she returned home to Killarney to ponder her next move – then moved to London with one ace in her pocket. At 17, she had just won an AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies) acting award for her role as Julie Lordan in Carousel. Yet the harsh reality of life as a small fish in a bigger pond wasn’t long in coming. After I’d Do Anything, and after being offered the role as understudy to Prenger for Oliver!, Buckley found herself at a pivotal crossroads.

“Realistically, [theatre producer] Bill Kenwright would probably have signed her up, or she could have jumped on a cruise ship, and worked and had a nice career in musical theatre,” Maddigan says. “Instead, what she did was go and learn her craft. That is the big decision she made, not to make the short-term gain and take the easy win.”

With that, Buckley gained a spot at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (Rada) and trained there for three years.

“It probably would have been difficult to turn up at Rada with a TV show behind her,” says Maddigan. “She would have to have been steely. But then, there was a reason that she didn’t get on the train [home].”

Buckley got a part in a different musical, Trevor Nunn’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London. There were other, less glamorous jobs in those early years – among them working in a clothes shop in Brixton and selling cereal in a market. Amid it all, Buckley also signed up as a jazz singer for a six-month residency at the Mayfair nightclub Annabel’s.

“It could feel intimate and creative even though nobody was listening,” Buckley told the Guardian last year of her time at Annabel’s. “And once or twice you’d see somebody who was suddenly paying attention... sometimes something would shift in one person. And that would be enough.”

David Babani, founder and artistic director of the Menier Chocolate Factory, is proud that he gave Buckley “her first professional job”.

“I hadn’t seen her do anything at all [before then], but a friend of mine, an agent, was blown away by her talent,” he recalls. “She told me she’d be perfect for A Little Night Music.

“[Jessie] had this raw magnetism. You couldn’t not watch her. She gave the most wonderful audition. She was just this ball of energy that worked brilliantly within the company. She never stopped working, trying hard to nail her comic moments. Hungry is one word I’d use, but she was never ambitious about it, and it was never at the expense of the work.

“It’s the cheeky Irish spark, a glint in her eye and a voice that is so pure and beautiful,” Babani adds. “There was this wonderful, cheeky innocence that she has to this day, but there was also this raw confidence.”

In 2016, she made her first screen appearance in the BBC production of War & Peace (the job on which she met her ex-boyfriend, James Norton). And from then, Buckley’s hasn’t stopped working.

Career-wise, 2018 turned out to be a huge year for the actress. First up was the lead role in the acclaimed psychological thriller, Beast. Irish actress Olwen Fouéré co-starred alongside her.

“I just knew we were going to do a great scene. I do remember her saying, ‘oh you’re Irish. I haven’t done anything much’ when I met her,” says Fouéré. “She was instantly great, with a real integrity to her. She’s very much herself. There was nothing, in inverted commas, ‘starry’ about her.”

Yet it was her searing portrayal of a young single mum in Wild Rose that year that saw most film fans sit up and take notice.

“I remember very clearly when we were auditioning the children who would play her kids, and just how energetic and playful she was with them,” says Crawford.

“She grabs life with both hands. I remember that energy alright. There’s a rawness that she is able to bring on-screen. She’s very unself-conscious when it comes to an ability to show emotion.”

Job done on wowing Cabaret fans and cutting a swathe at this year’s Oscars, Buckley reportedly plans to draw breath at her old house in Norfolk that has “been there since the 1600s”.

“I’m like Houdini,” Buckley herself told the New York Times recently. “I’m going to disappear, take some time out and just do life. I can’t wait.”

Still, Buckley manages to make the occasional trip home to Kerry.

“She remains the same Jessie, very much,” notes Cllr Moloney. “You’ll always get a hug and a kiss from her if you meet her out on the street. It’s genuinely like she never went away. Being a big star hasn’t changed her one bit.”