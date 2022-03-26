| 1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A mix of raw talent and steely determination has propelled Jessie Buckley to greatness

Kerry actress is now the hottest property in showbusiness – with an Oscar nomination, a clutch of top film roles and an album to her name

Jessie Buckley attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London in February 2020. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire Expand
Jessie Buckley. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Jessie Buckley in her first stage role as Oliver in a 1997 Killarney Musical Society production. Photo: Buckley family album Expand
Jessie Buckley with her parents after she won Best Actress for her performance in &lsquo;Carousel&rsquo; at the annual AIMS awards in Killarney in 2008. Photo: Don MacMonagle Expand

Close

Jessie Buckley attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London in February 2020. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Jessie Buckley attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London in February 2020. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Jessie Buckley. Photo: David Conachy

Jessie Buckley. Photo: David Conachy

Jessie Buckley in her first stage role as Oliver in a 1997 Killarney Musical Society production. Photo: Buckley family album

Jessie Buckley in her first stage role as Oliver in a 1997 Killarney Musical Society production. Photo: Buckley family album

Jessie Buckley with her parents after she won Best Actress for her performance in &lsquo;Carousel&rsquo; at the annual AIMS awards in Killarney in 2008. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Jessie Buckley with her parents after she won Best Actress for her performance in ‘Carousel’ at the annual AIMS awards in Killarney in 2008. Photo: Don MacMonagle

/

Jessie Buckley attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London in February 2020. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Tanya Sweeney

The time: May 31, 2008. The place: BBC TV Centre, Studio One.

TV producer Kate Maddigan was wrapping the finale of her series, the talent reality competition I’d Do Anything, when amid the finale chaos, she got a call about the show’s runner-up, 18-year-old Jessie Buckley.

Most Watched

Privacy