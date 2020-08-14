A League Of Their Own stars: Our friendship is real

A League Of Their Own stars say their friendship is the real deal.

The Sky One and Now TV panel show is returning with Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff and Romesh Ranganathan.

Flintoff said: “We’ve done 15 series now, bizarrely.

“And if you’d have seen the first one, you’d have probably thought we wouldn’t have done two.

“They were rough them first series.

“But now, we’ve got into it and we just have a laugh. ”

He added: “Having no audience has helped in a strange way, where it just turns into a chat.

“Obviously we have a go at each other, but we’re mates, there’s a warmth… It’s just essentially a laugh.

“It’s not really work is it, you feel bad you get paid.”

The new series of A League Of Their Own will be airing on Sky One and Now TV from August 20.

PA Media