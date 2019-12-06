A force to be reckoned with

Be under no illusions, the franchise that has to date earned almost $10b through films alone is not ending, and the Star Wars brand will continue to spin off in a dozen different directions ad infinitum, with streamed TV shows, animations, comics, video games and a trilogy of new movies by Rian Johnson all in the works. But The Rise Of Skywalker will politely sever the thread that connects the franchise with its creator George Lucas.

The film is the last of a nine-cycle series Lucas mapped out in the late 70s, which charted the complex fortunes of the Skywalker dynasty during an intergalactic conflict between forces of good and evil.

The first three, A New Hope (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1981) and Return Of The Jedi (1983) were irresistibly entertaining and massively successful, reinvigorating mainstream cinema and becoming indelible parts of many a childhood. Advances in Cgi technology through the 80s and 90s encouraged Lucas to think big when he returned to the franchise to make a new trilogy set before the events of the original three and explaining Darth Vader's motives.

Superior special effects would allow him to invent exotic new alien species as he shot hither and thither across the universe, weaving his complex and grandiose tale. He cannot have realised that puppets and pop guns and dodgy effects had given the original trilogy a certain ragged charm: there was something ironed out and bloodless about the slick, but hopelessly complex, prequel trilogy that began in 1999 with The Phantom Menace, and continued with Attack Of The Clones (2002) and Revenge Of The Sith (2005).

Left to his own devices, and with vast budgets and Cgi toys to play with, Lucas seemed to overthink it, turning a potentially rousing origins tale into a deadly dull space opera. Ewan McGregor was the young Jedi knight Obi Wan Kenobi, Hayden Christensen his impetuous and ambitious pupil Anakin Skywalker, who is slowly lured towards the dark side by the machiavellian Chancellor Palpatine, but no one emerged with much credit from these stiff and pompous tales.

Their biggest problem? An over-reliance on numbing effects and a dire lack of humour. An absolutely essential element of the original trilogy had been the wise-cracking cynicism of Han Solo, so brilliantly played by Harrison Ford, whose caustic musings were an invaluable antidote to the essential pomposity of Lucas's plots. When you're depending on Jar-Jar Binks for laughs, you know you're in trouble, and this was a lesson learnt by JJ Abrams and Co when they came to create the third Skywalker trilogy.

Lucas (right), of course, was by this stage no longer involved, having been paid an estimated $4b by Disney for the acquisition of Lucasfilm and all rights pertaining. Having spent that kind of money, Disney were unlikely to mess around when it came to reviving the movie franchise, and very wisely chose Abrams to be the guiding hand. With a background in innovative TV shows like Lost and Fringe, and movies like Cloverfield and Super 8, Abrams had already successfully revived the Star Trek brand, and his work was suffused with Spielbergian undertones.

The perfect man for the job, it seemed, and with Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2016), he had the good sense to return to the franchise's core strengths. First, a compelling new hero with echoes of Luke Skywalker. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is a resourceful young scavenger who was abandoned as a child on the rubbish-strewn planet of Jakku. When she rescues a droid and meets a deserting stormtrooper called Finn (John Boyega), they escape together on a beaten-up spaceship the audience recognises as the Millennium Falcon.

Its grumpy owner emerges shortly thereafter with Chewy. This was Star Wars alright, and Rey was then given a suitably epic task by the Rebel Alliance: to find Luke Skywalker and encourage him to return to the fight.

He was hiding out on Skellig Michael! Well they called it Ahch-To or something, but it was Kerry, and after an initially hostile reception, Rey did indeed persuade Luke (Mark Hamill, of course) to rejoin the resistance.

The Force Awakens spilled neatly enough into a second film, The Last Jedi (2017), directed by Rian Johnson, which culminated in a beautifully choreographed battle in which Luke emerged from billowing clouds of red dust to confront the galaxy's oppressors. It was good, though not as good as The Force Awakens, but at least boasted a great, conflicted villain.

Kylo Ren (excellently played by Adam Driver), love child of Han Solo and Princess Leia, is strong in the force, but unhealthily attracted to the dark side.

Carrie Fisher's name features on the cast list and it seems Princess Leia will appear via unused footage from The Force Awakens. Scottish actor Ian McDiarmid, alive, kicking and a vigorous 75, returns to reprise his magnificently creepy portrayal of arch villain Palpatine.

The new film's title, meanwhile, has added to the already rife speculation about Rey's lineage. In The Force Awakens, she herself described her parents as worthless "nobodies" who had sold her off for drinking money, but a dramatic parent reveal would not exactly be something new in Star Wars. Is Rey, in whom the force is so strong, Luke's daughter or Leia's? Perhaps, but it might be nicer if she did indeed come from nowhere, as it were.

The Rise Of Skywalker could do something in excess of $1.5b at the box office and, with JJ Abrams back at the helm, should be pretty spectacular. Could one go and see it fresh, as it were, without having seen any of the others? One could, but it might not make a lot of sense. Repeat viewings over the next few weeks of The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens might not be a bad idea, and if you wanted to really treat yourself, you could also delve into Lucas's original and glorious trilogy. Those 90s prequels, though, can safely be left alone, as one suspects can The Mandalorian, Disney +'s new streamed series which seems to be plunging us even further back in galactic time. I'll stick to the Skywalkers if you don't mind.

