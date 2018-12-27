Mrs Brown's Boys actor Danny O'Carroll has hit back at a negative review by revealing how a nice message he received from parents of an autistic child is "the only review I care about".

'A family heard their autistic child laugh for the first time... that's the only review I care about' - Mrs Brown's Boys actor responds to critic

The Dubliner, who plays Buster Brady in the comedy TV show, shared a review from The Independent, which said: "It will take me a long time indeed to forgive the BBC for its infatuation with Mrs Brown's Boys, which is so awful that it is physically painful to sit through".

O'Carroll, who is the son of the show's creator, Brendan O'Carroll, responded to the review by saying: "I received a message today to say 'thank you' because while they were watching Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special, they heard their autistic child laugh for the first time. Thats the only review I care about".

Irish mammy Agnes Brown and the boys saw a decline in ratings this Christmas after falling from the top spot last year to eighth place this year.

More than 4.7 million viewers tuned in to the Christmas Special on BBC One on Christmas Day - two million fewer than last year.

Comic Michael McIntyre and the Queen notched up the most viewed broadcasts on Christmas Day.

Top 10

1. Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show, BBC One, 6.1 million

2. Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, BBC One, 5.8 million

3. Call The Midwife Christmas Special, BBC One, 5.5 million

4. The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast, BBC One, 5.2 million

5. The Jungle Book, BBC One, 5.2 million

6. EastEnders, BBC One, 5 million

7. BBC News, BBC One, 4.7 million

8. Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special, BBC One, 4.7 million

9. Coronation Street, ITV, 4.6 million, includes plus-one

10. Zog, BBC One, 4.5 million

Online Editors