‘A day we were made believe would never happen’ – Proud dad Keith Duffy celebrates daughter’s graduation

Keith Duffy has said that he and his wife Lisa are the “proudest parents in the world” after attending their daughter’s university graduation ceremony.

The former Boyzone star’s youngest child Mia (22) graduated from Dublin City University (DCU) this week with an Honours degree in Enterprise Computing.

Sharing the news on social media, Keith described Mia’s achievement as “the biggest milestone ever” and explained that his family were “made to believe” that this day would never come as Mia was diagnosed with autism as a baby.

“To all who have followed our story for over 20 years. Today marks the biggest milestone ever,” he said as he posted some videos and photos of his daughter beaming with her diploma in The Helix building.

“Mia Graduating from Dublin City University with honours. A day we were made to believe would never happen.

“We are blessed for all your support and that Mia was given every opportunity to reach her full potential only by never taking ‘No’ for an answer from anyone along the way.

“We are the proudest parents in the world.

“Mia herself has always pushed herself and worked hard to achieve her own Goals and continues to do so.

“Please take the positive from this and See believe and achieve ! Yes you can yes we can.”

His son Jay (26) also took to Instagram to applaud his little sister, saying: "So proud of you."

A host of Keith’s famous friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate Mia on her success, with his former bandmate Ronan Keating leading the tributes.

"Incredible. Congratulations Mia. Well done Family,” the singer wrote.

Des Bishop said: “This has me crying a bit with joy. Congrats to Mia! Such an awesome family.”

Vernon Kay added: “Soooooooo Proud!! love to all. I remember holding the wee baby in my arms!! Superb achievement!!"

And Deirdre O’Kane chimed in with a sweet message: “Just brought a tear to my eye there Duster!! Best news ever!!!”