50 Cent responds to fat-shaming comments after his Super Bowl halftime performance

50 Cent performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl Photo: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

50 Cent has responded to body-shaming trolls after his Super Bowl 2022 performance.

The 46-year-old rapper made a surprise appearance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, recreated his upside-down stunt from the music video of his song “In Da Club”.

Soon after his performance, 50 Cent was trolled online due to his weight.

On Thursday, the rapper responded to his trolls as he reminded fans on Instagram that he “can’t” be shamed.

Promoting his merch, 50 Cent wrote: “I call this teasing me.

“They’re just teasing me because they know I can drop the weight,” he wrote.

“That’s why I laugh with them. Fat-shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL [sic].”

50 Cent performed “In Da Club” during the halftime show alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Many memes have circulated since the event, with 50 Cent compared variously to characters Spider-Man, Batman, Luke Skywalker and Homer Simpson, to name a few.