2023 IFTA winners to be revealed at gala awards ceremony tonight

Daryl McCormack stars alongside Emma Thompson in new film 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'. Photo: Getty Images — © Future Publishing via Getty Imag

The 2023 The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards winners will be revealed at a gala event in Dublin this evening.

Nominees across 28 categories have been shortlisted by Irish Academy members as well as specialist jury panels of industry experts from around the world.

Paul Mescal and Emily Watson in 'God's Creatures'

Across all film categories, including craft and technical, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin leads with 11 nominations, followed by Aisha with 10, while Róise and Frank and The Wonderhave six nominations each. God's Creatures,staring Paul Mescal and Emily Watson, has received five nominations, new release Lakelands has four, while It Is In Us All and documentary Nothing Compares are both nominated in three categories.

Daryl McCormack stars alongside Emma Thompson in new film 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'. Photo: Getty Images — © Future Publishing via Getty Imag

For acting, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Daryl McCormack are nominated twice. Farrell for his roles in The Banshees of Inisherin and The Batman, Mescal for Aftersun and God's Creatures, and breakthrough star McCormack for Good Luck to You, Leo Grandeand Bad Sisters.

Colin Farrell, left, and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Searchlight Pictures/PA — © Jonathan Hession

Sharon Horgan is up for two awards also, for Leading Actress - Drama as well as Script - Drama for her work on Bad Sisters.Lakelandshas two lead actor nominations for the performances of Éanna Hardwicke and Danielle Galligan. Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon are also nominated for their supporting roles in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Bad Sisters

In the drama categories, Apple TV's Bad Sisters is up for 12 awards, The Dry has eight nominations and Conversations with Friendsis shortlisted for seven awards. Smother and Vikings: Valhallahave each earned five nominations while Holdinghas received three.

One of the most coveted honours at the ceremony is the IFTA Rising Star award, which shines a spotlight on Irish professionals who have not only honed their craft in the formative years of their career, but have also excelled in their respective fields.

Previous winners of the Rising Star Award include Saoirse Ronan, Michael Fassbender, Domhnall Gleeson, John Michael McDonagh, Sarah Greene, Gerard Barrett, Jamie Dornan, Aisling Franciosi, Stephen Fingleton, Tomm Moore, Patrick Gibson, Jacob McCarthy, Nicola Coughlan and Colm Bairéad.

The 2023 Nominees are:

Aoife McArdle (Director - Severance)

Danielle Galligan (Actor - Lakelands)

Daryl McCormack (Actor -Bad Sisters, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande)

Éanna Hardwicke (Actor -Lakelands)

Kathryn Ferguson (Director - Nothing Compares)

Éanna Hardwicke and Danielle Galligan star in 'Lakelands'

Áine Moriarty, Chief Executive of IFTA, Irish Film and Television Academy said the prestigious award recognises “excellence in their skill and achievement and bolsters the next exciting phase of their careers.”

"These five superb individuals are a true reflection of the brilliant new wave of Irish talent who are proving themselves to be world-class screen professionals,” she said.

Meanwhile, Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, which is sponsoring the award, described it as an “incredible showcase of the new voices and talent making waves across the Irish screen industry”.

"Each nominee is being recognised for their drive, vision and skill, both in front of and behind the camera, and we can’t wait to see what they do next,” she added.

This year’s IFTA awards are being held at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre and will be hosted by actor/comedian Deirdre O’Kane.

An IFTA awards highlights programme will be aired on RTÉ2 tomorrow evening, Monday, at 9.35pm.