2 Johnnies announce 3Arena ‘Christmas Podcast Party’

The 2 Johnnies are the latest podcasters to set their sites on filling the 3 Arena, with the announcement they will host a “Christmas Podcast Party” at the Dublin’s venue this December.

The comedy pair started their hugely successful podcast in 2018 and since then have grown their weekly following to tens of thousands of listeners, while their YouTube channel has amassed over 40 million views in total.

Announcing the December show, Johnny B and Johnny Smacks said: “Ireland’s No. 1 Podcast, TV shows, a new daily radio show, Liam Gallagher denying the Mayo Curse, a historic Electric Picnic show and the small matter of a Catfish called Cora. It’s been quite the year for the 2 Johnnies and they and their supporters deserve a party so a return fixture at the 3Arena is on.”

The event is taking place at the 3Arena on Saturday, December 10. Tickets cost €50.90 and go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday, September 16, at 9am.

Read More

They added: "The last two live podcast shows have seen cash giveaways, Gavin James singing rebel songs, a punch machine competition and the biggest bar take ever at Ireland’s biggest venues.

"This time round, it’s a Christmas Party special with all the crew from the Podcast plus music, craic, catfish mayhem and a load of snow (actual snow).”

The duo made headlines earlier this year, firstly for the turbulent beginning to their new gig on 2FM and later for their highly successful ‘GAA Catfish’ series.

Shortly after taking over the drivetime 2FM slot in February, the presenters were called out for offensive material in a video promoting the radio show, in which they read out examples of sexist car bumper stickers.

They were taken off air for two weeks while RTÉ investigated the matter, but the national broadcaster stuck by the pair saying they breached “social media guidelines” and had apologised.

Meanwhile, Johnny B’s first-hand account of being tricked by a woman who ran a fake social media account led to the ‘GAA Catfish’ series which gripped the nation over the summer.

Video of the Day

The 2 Johnnies are the latest podcasters who aim to fill the 3Arena, as comedian Joanne McNally and model-turned reality TV star Vogue Williams announced last week that they are bringing their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me to the Dublin venue in February 2023.