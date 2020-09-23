1,900 complain to Ofcom over BGT episode featuring Alesha Dixon’s BLM necklace

Ofcom has received more than 1,900 complaints over an episode of Britain’s Got Talent which saw Alesha Dixon wear a Black Lives Matter necklace.

The broadcasting watchdog said the vast majority of the complaints related to the judge’s choice of jewellery, which featured the letters B, L and M in gold.

The number of complaints has risen from 1,675 on Monday to a total of 1,901.

An Ofcom spokesman said: “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

Dixon wore the necklace on Saturday’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent after Diversity’s dance routine on the ITV show sparked more than 24,500 complaints to Ofcom.

Their performance, which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, saw a dancer playing a white police officer kneel on Ashley Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US.

Other dancers crowded around Banjo with smartphones pretending to capture the incident on camera, while others performed with police riot shields.

Last week, ITV praised the “authentic, heartfelt” performance.

Ofcom has said it will not investigate the routine despite the large number of complaints, saying it did not “consider” the performance to be racist.

PA Media