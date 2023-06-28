1.5 tonnes of potatoes and 36,000 pints of Guinness as Irish Derby menu bans air-freight foods

Pictured at the announcement of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival was Blathnaid Doolan from Julianstown. Pic : Lorraine O'Sullivan

Pictured at the launch of the 45th Kildare Derby Festival which runs in the town from Monday 26th right up to its highlight the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday 2nd July were some of Ireland’s leading jockeys from left to right Chris Hayes, Billy Lee, Leigh Roche, Gary Halpin and Rory Cleary.

AROUND 1.5 tonnes of potatoes and fresh vegetables and 36,000 pints of Guinness are being lined up for this weekend’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival.

Organisers say the fare at this year’s event will be ‘Climate Net Zero’ with foods sourced locally and seasonally, shortening supply chains and both minimising and offsetting their carbon footprint.

On the Curragh menu will be about 1,750 burgers, 4,000 bottles of beer, 800 bottles of champagne and 1200 bottles of wine.

They have banned air-freight fruit and vegetables and introduced carbon labelling tools to help customers make sustainable food choices.

The venue will welcome 1,500 hospitality clients, with at least 50 companies from 12 countries who will be served by an estimated 25 chefs and 450 hospitality staff.

The 2023 Irish Derby Festival weekend begins on Friday with a tribute rock band Qween, performing in Champions Hall.

Saturday will see young national singing sensation and Kildare native Lea Heart take the stage in the new Festival Quarter.

The festival will come to a close on Derby Day with a live performance from Spring Break playing 80s classics on the Sunday.

The Curragh offer a free shuttle bus service from Newbridge and Kildare Town, with the addition of a Naas service put in place for the Derby Festival, sponsored by leading security company Manguard Plus.

Expressway offer a direct bus return service from Dublin to The Curragh on race days, tickets must be purchased in advance on Expressway.ie.