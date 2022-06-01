12 podcasts to listen to in June

Whatever you’re interested in, you can be sure there’s a podcast to suit. With new ones dropping daily, and an old favourite bowing out (we’ll miss you, Reply All), check out Review’s top listens for June.

True crime

Whether it’s crime, conspiracies or cons, listeners have an insatiable appetite for shows where hidden secrets are revealed. Gimlet Media’s excellent run of true crime podcasts continues with the third series of Conviction; an eight-parter subtitled The Disappearance of Nuseiba Hasan (exclusive to Spotify).

Jordanian-Canadian Nuseiba Hasan disappeared without a trace in 2006. For three years, investigative journalist Habiba Nosheen and Hasan’s daughter, who had been given up for adoption, tried to find out what happened, only to come up against people who didn’t want the truth to be revealed.

Conviction takes a human story and uses it as a prism to explore wider issues about society. Season one used the experience of New York detective Manuel Gomez and young men who said they had been wrongly convicted to ask difficult questions about criminal justice. Season two examined the satanic panic gripping America in the 1980s. The Disappearance of Nuseiba Hasan uses one woman’s tragic, complicated story to dig into issues of race and contemporary media.

Morris Lamar Keene, the so-called prince of spiritualists, was a medium from Florida whose audacious cons made him a fortune in the 1960s and 70s. But when he was at the top of his game, he ’fessed up. His memoir The Psychic Mafia catalogued his tricks, the clients he fleeced and the national underground network of psychics, spiritualists and clairvoyants who combined forces to rip off the public.

This tell-all was so shocking it even led to an attempt on his life. Journalist Vicky Baker traces Keene’s story in Fake Psychic (BBC Sounds), a seven-part follow-up to her 2019 hit Fake Heiress, the story of con artist Anna Delvey. Covering trauma, belief and retribution, this wonderfully twisty series captures what one contributor calls “the craziest story in the world”.

Unlikely as it sounds, one of June’s true crime recommendations is The 2 Johnnies Podcast (exclusively on Spotify). Even if you’re not into their bro banter, GAA Catfish (episodes 222 and 223), complete with rickety sound effects, is definitely bingeworthy. Jam-packed with fake social media profiles, fake identities and the sudden deaths of — you guessed it, fake — relatives, the story begins when newly single Johnny B chats to a new Instagram follower.

Limerick-based ‘Cora O’Donovan’ is gorgeous, popular and sporty, but whenever they arrange to meet, she cancels or doesn’t show. Then he discovers he wasn’t the only one. Since 2014, his catfisher had run 13 fake accounts across multiple social media platforms, involving more than 30 men. But who is she, what does she want, and why did she target so many GAA players? While some victims are still reeling from the emotional exploitation, pragmatic Johnny B is fine with being one of the catfisher’s marks: “I’m happy this happened to me, because we got a great story out of it.”

Culture

Every culture has its origin story. We’re all curious about ourselves, where we came from and why we are the way we are. Award-winning show Origin Stories (The Leakey Foundation, widely available) combines science and narrative to ask what it means to be human. With more than 60 episodes available, a good starting point is Top Human Origins Discoveries of 2021, in which five scientists explain the fossil discoveries that introduced new relatives to our family tree last year.

The episode Entre Chien et Loup: How Dogs Began gets down on four paws to explore the journey from wolf to dog (scientists agree that dogs evolved from wolves, but how and when is hotly contested), and the evolution of the relationship between dogs and humans. Also fascinating is The Obstetrical Dilemma, which examines a hypothesis that explains why babies are so helpless, and why childbirth is so difficult for humans compared with other animals. Human evolution, one bite at a time.

British independent production company Hat Trick, best-known for TV hits including Have I Got News For You and Derry Girls, just added new weekly show Legit Classics (widely available) to its growing podcast stable. Host Jasmine Elmer’s mission is to make everyone love the classics as much as she does, and each week she and a guest tackle a different subject to explain how the Greco-Roman era influenced modern life.

“I’m gonna get someone that knows some stuff about things in their field, I’m going to take the things I know about the stuff in my field and bring it all together and give you something bigger than either of us can do on our own,” she says. Maths with Bobby Seagull kicks off the series, as teacher, broadcaster and writer Seagull joins Elmer to discuss how ancient theories have stood the test of time and why there is more to classical mathematics than Pythagoras.

How did a boy’s dream of making it in Hollywood in the 1970s lead to a campaign of murders in the 1990s? How did a Christian mother’s opposition to her children’s school curriculum end up instigating a state-wide fight over textbooks? Jon Ronson’s Things Fell Apart (BBC Sounds) is a series of dispatches from the frontline of the culture wars; those battles for dominance between conflicting values, which he also defines as “almost everything that people yell at each other about on social media”. You know what you’re getting with Ronson: intellectual curiosity, empathy and a big shovel, which he uses here to dig into eight equally memorable, strange and unexpected human stories. We can all see the ripples, but Ronson wants to know who threw the pebble, and why.

Sport

June is a busy time for athletes and teams, with, among other competitions, the US Open, World Aquatics Championships and the opening days of Wimbledon. The folks at OTB AM (OTB Sports, widely available, also live on YouTube and at 7.30am on radio weekday mornings), the daily sports breakfast show, will be kept busy.

A mix of news, reaction, in-depth analysis and feature interviews, OTB coverage achieves something a lot of others don’t: its presenters talk about sport in a way that makes it interesting to people (like me) who have little or no interest, without alienating the core audience of well-informed fans. Presented by Eoin Sheahan, with Ger Gilroy Monday to Thursday, and Adrian Barry on Fridays. Segments are time-stamped, making it easy to jump around between topics.

The archive of Fair Game (HeadStuff, widely available), the podcast focusing on Irish sportswomen, is worth delving into for the contemporary relevance of so many issues the show raised. Topics include grassroots development, media coverage of female athletes, dealing with injury, sport as a sustainable career, plus the daily challenges such as dealing with periods while competing and the stigma around menstrual health despite the impact cycles have on training.

The Fair Game Meets… episodes are hotseat interviews with some of Ireland’s trailblazing athletes, journalists and leaders. In the light of her recent success, I loved episode 21, Fair Game Meets… Kellie Harrington (2018). From her first fight — “I’d never had a fight in me life, I was getting hit, and I was saying sorry when I was hitting her back” — to the pain she felt when “you’re walking through the airport and you’re coming back empty-handed”, her honesty, determination and encouragement of other athletes is a joy to hear.

“Three All-Ireland winners in a room and a live studio audience... what could possibly go wrong?” So asked the promo for a recent episode The GAA Social (BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds), which had a look at who will lift Sam Maguire in July. The GAA podcast genre is full as your old gear bag already, with popular shows including The GAA Hour, Paul Shaughnessy’s Backdoor GAA, as well as the Irish Independent’s own The Throw-In every Monday and Thursday. Yet The GAA Social is as interested at what happens off the pitch as on, and features pundit discussions and wide-ranging interviews with the sport’s players, managers and officials. Maybe they should team up with The 2 Johnnies Podcast for a show about GAA catfishing.

Current affairs

News media regularly uses ‘ordinary’ people to bring human scale as well as humanity to reporting. On February 28, just days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the first Invaded: Voicemails from Ukraine (Tortoise Media, widely available) was released.

A daily collection of messages from a person in Ukraine, these short insights into life under invasion are a compelling listen. One of the people the show regularly returns to is teacher Naliia. Her message on April 4 is a visceral reaction to news of civilian killings in areas once occupied by Russian forces. “I don’t think that there is a punishment for these creatures that would be enough… I would like them to feel the pain that we all feel right now.”

Vera (Monday, May 2) responds to accusation of Nazism in Kharkiv by describing how multicultural, open and lively her city was, and how it used to attract students from all over the world. “I would like all these people to return to Kharkiv after the war,” she says, and the hope in her voice would break your heart.

From this parish, The Indo Daily podcast (widely available) gets in behind the headlines to explore stories in depth. Episodes are daily, with a catch-up. Indo Daily Bonus episodes with technology editor Adrian Weckler has the latest breaking digital and technology news, with always-on-point explainers.

News doesn’t have to be current to be included: the recent two-parter Shadows of Saipan: how Roy Keane v Mick McCarthy Divided the Nation goes back 20 years to look at the biggest story in Irish football history and its lasting impact. (The offensive language warning earns its place on this one). Oh, to have the confidence of Roy Keane, who is quoted in Shadows of Saipan: “If I felt for one second, for one second, I was a little bit out of order, I’d apologise and I’d go back. But I’m a 100pc right. I know I am.”

Reply All, the podcast about the internet that actually was about surviving in a world curated and determined by the internet, was the brightest star in Gimlet Media’s sky for a long time (the episode The Case of the Missing Hit remains a masterpiece of storytelling). Former co-host PJ Vogt abruptly left last year when his role in an internal controversy came to light, but the show limped on until recently, when hosts Alex Goldman and Emmanuel Dzotsi said they too were shutting down their computers.

In March this year, Vogt announced his new show Crypto Island, a “Russian nesting doll of stories” that he is releasing over the course of 2022. In the middle of May, a crash in cryptocurrency prices wiped away more than $500bn in value in a week. Bitcoin, which is about 44pc of the market, dropped to a 90-day low. Supposedly stable cryptocurrency Terra lost most of its value, and its partner coin Luna collapsed entirely.

If, as I did, you thought anything to do with cryptocurrency was news for other people, you’re wrong. One of the outtakes of Crypto Island is that it affects us all. Listening to this excellent series, you’re left wondering if the problem with the world isn’t caused by bad guys in a room somewhere, it’s that the systems humans build become more powerful than our ability to change or even comprehend them.