10 million tune in for England v Croatia as game sets BBC iPlayer record

England’s Euro 2020 clash with Croatia set a new BBC iPlayer live viewing record as the game was streamed 3.9 million times, the corporation said.

An average 10.2 million people tuned in to watch the game live on BBC One, which saw Raheem Sterling’s goal deliver a 1-0 victory and three points to the England team.

The audience peaked at 11.6 million, a 79% share of available viewers, the BBC said.

England’s first group game was also streamed a further 600,000 times on BBC Sport online, meaning some 4.5 million streamed the clash on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online combined.

It marked the first time the Three Lions won a European Championship opener.

The side played in front of a socially distanced crowd at Wembley in sweltering heat.

They return to the stadium on Friday to meet Scotland.