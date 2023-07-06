Finance advice: Leave the farm to one child and risk a row? Or split it between them and risk breaking it up?

If there is no obvious successor, deciding who to leave the farm to can be fiendishly hard... here is a run-down of the pros and cons of either choice

'It comes down to your priorities. If your highest priority is to retain the farm in the family name, the decision is simple and the farm goes to the favoured child'. Image: Getty

Martin O'Sullivan Yesterday at 08:57