Zara to charge Irish shoppers for online returns for first time

Zara has introduced a charge for customers who return unwanted online purchases for the first time.

The retailer, which is owned by Spanish fashion giant Inditex, has introduced a fee of €1.95 for Irish customers who wish to return unwanted items purchased online from this month.

UK shoppers will also be charged £1.95 to return online orders.

The charge will be deducted from the total refunded amount, according to the company’s website. Zara also highlighted that shoppers can continue to return orders free of charge at any store located in the same region where the purchase was made.

Consumers will still have 30 days to return any unwanted items and Zara will also accept returns of items from different orders in a single shipment.

The move to introduce such a charge comes as rates of returns for online fashion retailers has surged in recent months.

A surge in buying since the end of the lockdowns has also been accompanied by a spike in returns. This rapid rise has been attributed to trend-led shopping, customers purchasing the same item in different sizes, as well as the return of socialising and events post-lockdowns.

In its full year results published last week, Boohoo reported that its adjusted earnings fell by 28pc, citing soaring return rates as a key factor impacting its growth. In a statement, the fast fashion retailer reported that returns rates now surpassed pre-pandemic levels and were ahead of expectations.

This trend is also expected to continue into the coming months, with Boohoo stating it expects “reduced levels of net sales growth due to the annualisation of elevated returns rates year on year.”

Fellow fast fashion retailer In The Style also reported a decline in its half-year profits in December amid “higher than anticipated” return rates, although the company said after an inconsistent first quarter, rates are beginning to normalise.

ASOS has also reported rising returns rates in the first half of its financial year, though returns remain lower than pre-pandemic levels.

A report from IMRG and retail returns solution ReBound last year revealed that 23pc of woman’s clothing was typically returned by UK shoppers, the highest rate recorded out of all retail categories.