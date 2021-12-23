Zara eyeing new Irish store openings despite pandemic losses

THE Zara chain in Ireland slumped to a €893,000 loss in its last financial year as it weathered the Covid pandemic, newly-filed accounts show. It had made a €4.5m profit in the previous year.

But it said that despite the impact of the Covid crisis, it’s still on the hunt for potential new locations from which to trade in Ireland.

Zara is part of Spain’s giant Inditex group – the world’s biggest fashion retailer - which also owns brands such as Massimo Duutti and Pull&Bear.

Zara’s revenue here fell 16pc to €91.3m in the 12 months to the end of January this year. It currently trades from nine outlets in Ireland and also sells online.

The Irish unit said that the pandemic has had a “significant impact” on its business.

“Mandated store closures, limitations on capacity and travel restrictions have led to a decrease in the company’s earnings and profitability,” its directors noted.

They added that those declines were partially offset by an increase in online sales coupled with “responsible cost management decisions”.

They added that while the Irish arm didn’t open any new outlets during the financial year, it took the opportunity during the crisis to revamp its outlet at the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords, north Dublin. The refurbishment was undertaken to “keep the store’s layout and atmosphere in line with the Zara brand image,” it added.

“In the event that no unforeseen circumstances arise, the directors plan to open further stores as soon as suitable opportunities arise, and for the company to increase profitability as a result of the continuing increase in sales,” noted the directors.

The Irish division said in the accounts that the pandemic is a temporary situation that does not alter its long term expectations.

“The company has continued to implement the integrated model of store and online sales,” it added.

The Irish unit received €1.6m in government pandemic grants towards staff costs during the financial year. It paid no dividends during the period.

The company employs about 370 people in Ireland.

Last week, Inditex said that its sales in recent weeks were a third higher than they were in the same period last year, and up on levels seen in 2019 before the pandemic struck.