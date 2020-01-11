Your Money: Holiday tips to beat January blues

The early bird gets the deal, so this week I'm looking at where the bargains are. From cheap deals to rip-offs, what are the must-knows before you start packing the suncream?

Early offers

Many tour operators are keen to get customers on board early in the year to shore up their seats and hotel rooms as soon as possible.

While there are good discounts, you need to check the terms - a headline rate which looks attractive may only be outside the school holidays, or must involve everyone sharing a room.

Click and Go (clickandgo.com) is booking for a €1 deposit for a large range of summer destinations, but you will need to pay a much bigger deposit, and the final amount, by specified dates. Just make sure you don't miss the deadlines. In any event, final amounts are normally payable 10 weeks before travel.

The Travel Department (traveldepartment.ie) has €50 p.p. off a range of holidays until January 31, but some exclude key summer months. Tui (tuiholidays.ie) has €75 off trips costing €1,000-plus right through the summer.

Abbey Travel (abbeytravel.ie) has offers on Disney trips with free meals, 20pc off packages and a €100 Disney gift card for bookings before February 12.

Canvas Holidays has 30pc early-booking discounts until next Monday.

Experts v DIY

The internet has made it super-easy to become your own tour operator by booking flights and accommodation, but beware that consumer legislation hasn't yet caught up.

If you book through a bonded travel agent/operator, you are fully covered if any aspect of the trip goes awry, from cancelled flights to dodgy hotel rooms.

Far from being more expensive, package deals often have in-built discounts for volume. Make sure they are ITAA- approved.

Under a 'dynamic' booking, i.e. DIY, you're on your own. While flight rights and EU consumer rights will apply, you'll have to sort out problems yourself.

Scams

Every year, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission warns about holiday bookings that are too good to be true. Most of these 'offers' come via unsolicited emails or social media posts which link you to fake holiday or Airbnb sites. They'll take your cash, but there's no villa on the beach when you arrive.

Only ever communicate through the official sites (never offline by private email), and likewise when revealing credit card details.

Beware the fake 'review' of a fantastic hotel, perfect in every way. If you're on Tripadvisor, for instance, check out guest photos, rather than just the official ones.

Flights

We are a very small island but a big airline hub. Don't just compare Aer Lingus and Ryanair. Over 44 airlines fly from Dublin and Cork all over Europe, while Belfast International services smaller UK airlines we don't, so it's worth considering. Use skyscanner.ie or kayak.ie to compare what's on offer for your destination.

Hotwire.ie finds 'secret' hotel deals for discounts, if you're not fussy on the precise location, and you can set up alerts when the price changes.

If you are booking flights, consider going early mid-week as it's typically cheaper than weekends. For DIY accommodation, Booking.com allows free cancellation up to a couple of days before travel (for an extra price), which gives huge flexibility.

