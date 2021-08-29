| 9.5°C Dublin

Writech heading in the Wright direction

Ted Wright has sold a majority stake in the family fire prevention firm but is staying on to help drive growth


Ted Wright hopes Writech, founded by his parents, will become a market leader in the European fire protection industry Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

When Dr Tony Holohan sits down to deliver his Covid-19 briefings at the Department of Health’s swanky new Miesian Plaza headquarters in Dublin city centre, he is protected by a higher power.

Above him, unseen in the ceiling, is a network of red steel pipes and sprinklers designed, manufactured and installed by Mullingar company Writech. Should the unthinkable ever happen and fire were to break out, the system would immediately spring into action to quench the flames.

Writech an until now family-owned firm has put its fire protection equipment into high-spec office buildings, factories, pharma plants, food processing facilities, distilleries and data centres around Ireland and, increasingly, Europe.

