Writech heading in the Wright direction

When Dr Tony Holohan sits down to deliver his Covid-19 briefings at the Department of Health’s swanky new Miesian Plaza headquarters in Dublin city centre, he is protected by a higher power.

Above him, unseen in the ceiling, is a network of red steel pipes and sprinklers designed, manufactured and installed by Mullingar company Writech. Should the unthinkable ever happen and fire were to break out, the system would immediately spring into action to quench the flames.

Writech — an until now family-owned firm — has put its fire protection equipment into high-spec office buildings, factories, pharma plants, food processing facilities, distilleries and data centres around Ireland and, increasingly, Europe.

It has just been bought by Dutch private equity investment firm Waterland, a move that chief executive Ted Wright hopes will help the firm fulfil its ambition to be a market leader in the European fire protection industry.

“Nobody dies in a sprinkler building,” he says, running his hand along an impressive array of pipework. Wright has run the firm with his brother Alan since buying it from their parents, Mary and Thomas, in 2008. He is standing inside a steel module used for training staff, talking passionately and in great detail about the rows of pumps, dials, gauges, pipes and network-enabled electrical equipment upon which he and his family have built their fortune. He can talk endlessly and entertainingly about every nut, bolt and valve that goes into Writech’s various systems.

That very day Wright had told staff that more than 35 years after his father had begun the firm out of the back of a Renault Fuego hatchback, he and his brother had finally agreed to sell a majority stake.

Anyone would forgive him if he had taken the afternoon off to celebrate. But he takes his time walking around the yard, proudly explaining the process, perfected over decades, of turning steel pipes from Turkey into a high tech fire protection system.

He points to one neat bundle of long red pipes that is earmarked for a new data centre for one of the world’s biggest tech firms: “Our guys upstairs design the pipework in 3D and those plans are shared immediately online with the architects and construction contractors. The pipework arrives exactly when it should and everyone knows where it should go.”

Writech has to ensure it fits into the intricate jigsaw that is a modern construction site: “You have the architects, the steelwork guys, the electrical guys, the containment guys, the data guys, the sprinkler guys, the mechanical ducting guys and more, all looking at the same BIM [building information modelling] system.”

“We’ve 35 jobs minimum on the go at any one time. We’re working in Frankfurt, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, the UK.”

Once the pipework is complete, Writech ships highly technical control systems and high speed pumps in large plug-and-play modules that can push 6,000 litres of water a minute through the sprinklers. It has developed nitrogen and hybrid systems for more complex environments.

“Those hybrid systems are expensive but phenomenal. We put one into a paint factory where water would destroy the equipment if activated. Instead, nitrogen comes out at Mach1, hits the water and atomises it into a really, really high density fog that sinks because it is heavier than air, bringing the oxygen level below 14pc almost instantly. It puts out the fire without damaging anything.”

It is this ability to innovate that caught the eye of Waterland. It is taking a controlling stake and will pump investment into the Mullingar firm to capitalise on what it believes are major global growth opportunities.

Before the deal, Wright had already begun a €2m project to develop a design and innovation hub in a former furniture warehouse next door that will see the company hire 20 more engineers. The arrival of Waterland has accelerated that project, opening up potentially bigger opportunities too.

“It was a difficult decision to do this type of deal but Waterland have been brilliant to deal with. They can see my vision and what I’m trying to do and they can see why it’s needed.”

His dad, Thomas Wright secured a £1,000 loan to start the firm in 1985. He travelled around the country servicing water pumps and quickly built a reputation as someone who understood large sprinkler systems. He won contracts in big factories like Shortts in Belfast and, with the Troubles raging, was contracted to remove and replace all the mercury tilt switches from factory control panels around Northern Ireland in case they fell into the wrong hands.

He invested the money he made from that in building a shed at the family home in Milltownpass and taught his sons how to fabricate and paint pipes for the sprinkler systems he was installing.

“We’d paint pipe after pipe at the weekend. You’d be going out on a Saturday night to the nightclub in the Bloomfield covered in red oxide.” says Ted.

As they got older, the two boys were given jobs installing sprinklers in new factories for big names like Pfizer, Digital and Nortel: “It was amazing the things I learned from seeing those places,” he says.

But, despite the growing business, a more formal type of education was still seen as the top priority in the Wright household: “When we would go up to Dublin my parents would show us Trinity and UCD and say ‘that’s where you’ll be going’. But I wanted to be a mechanic. So my mother said ‘you go and get your degree and I’ll pay you to be a mechanic when you’re finished’.”

So Wright went to DCU to study applied physics but, instead of testing his mother’s offer, he won a place on an AIB graduate programme, working on management information systems.

“I learned to build a process, how to map things and how to use Microsoft Access. When I finally went back to work in Writech, those three things proved to be amazing assets.”

At 21 he had planned to head to Australia but his parents asked him to come back to the firm to manage its then small service department.

“It was a difficult decision. We only had 12 employees at the time and three of them were family.”

His mother, an accountant, ran all administration for the firm while his father brought the technical know-how and the contracts.

“So I sat between the two of them with my own skills and learned both sides of the business from them.”

In 2008, just before the crash, Ted and Alan agreed to buy the company from their parents.

“When someone has put 20 years into a business you have to respect that. And likewise they had seen me put a good eight years, working hard, into growing the business. I had brought in a new computer system and designed a CRM for the whole business. And that had started to really pay dividends. So they decided they had done their bit and it was time to move on.”

At the time, turnover was €2.4m but it practically halved within a year as the crash hit home. But within three years, the firm began to recover and has been growing ever since with turnover of more than €23m, including a growing operation in the UK.

Indeed, Writech had won international contracts from its early days, installing sprinklers for Aer Rianta at Moscow duty free, for example.

“The fire protection industry is tiny in Ireland and very specialised but we got to know people because we got good at what we were doing. We would be asked to travel for jobs by big international businesses who we did work for here. They trust us to do it right.”

When Wright began looking for finance to build the design and innovation centre he was put in touch with Waterland, which is currently seeking investment opportunities in internationally focused Irish firms. Wright immediately liked Waterland’s approach, which was all about growth.

“I realised that, with their resources and experience, my 10-year plan could be my three-year plan and my five-year plan could be my two-year plan. They can make us a European leader. The international side of the business is already growing big time and all the work for it will still be done here in Mullingar.”

Wright is not willing to disclose how much he or his brother have received from the deal and he says it is also difficult to say exactly how much the private equity firm will invest into Writech. That, he says, will depend on the opportunities that arise as the business grows. The plan is to acquire other firms around Europe and bring Writech’s model and processes to them.

“Waterland has committed that when we find the right partner, the money is there. So I’m estimating they will bring tens of millions of investment over time.“

For the Wright family it marks a moment of great personal achievement and opportunity.

“I’ve a legacy to leave now and my parents are proud and sad in a way that it is leaving the family. But this is a difficult industry and over the years we have made sacrifices to build it up. Someone else’s crisis can become your crisis very quickly.”

Wright is looking forward to having backing and says the firm plans to push past €80m turnover in a maximum of seven years.

“Back in 2001 when I came back into the business I knew exactly where the business should go and how to bring it there. We are way past that now but before Waterland came along I was struggling to see how to go the next step.”

The path is now clear to see and he is excited about what lies ahead: “Where we are is great but we can get somewhere even better. That’s the dream.”

Curriculum vitae: Ted Wright

Name: Ted Wright

Age: 44

Position: CEO at Writech Industrial Services

Lives: Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Family: Married to Tara. Two children: Isabelle (10) and Emily (9)

Education: Secondary school at St Joseph’s Rochforbridge, applied physics degree at DCU and a management practice programme at IMI / UCC.

Favourite book: ‘The Power of Habit’ by Charles Duhigg

Favourite movie: ‘The Matrix’

Favourite streaming TV series: ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Favourite album: ‘Human’ by Rag’n’Bone Man

Ted Wright’s business lessons

What key lesson has your career taught you?

Maybe the hardest thing to learn was how to become a manager. I’d advise people who are good at particular skills to also do management courses — it’s a skill in itself. I’ve known people who were really good but have just lacked confidence in a management role.

How important has working with major global clients been to your success?

We have learned so much. They push you so hard. It’s like having a Westmeath county footballer, who is a great footballer, but when you see them up against Kerry there is a difference. But if you have them playing with Kerry for any length of time they would be just as good.