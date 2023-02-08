| 4.4°C Dublin

Zoom to cut 1,300 jobs

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is eliminating 15pc of its workers as the service that became ubiquitous during the pandemic adapts to slower growth.

The company will cut about 1,300 jobs as part of a restructuring, Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan said Tuesday in a blog post. Yuan called himself "accountable" for the company's issues and said he would reduce his salary and forgo his bonus.

