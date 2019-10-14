Young conservatives challenge CDU succession plan

The vote by the Junge Union could force Ms Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) to discuss such a ballot when they meet in November, disrupting Ms Merkel's efforts to stage manage an orderly handover.

Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer won the CDU party chair in December but has committed a series of gaffes since.

Junge Union head Tilman Kuban said 61pc of 277 votes collected during a congress in the city of Saarbruecken favoured a ballot on who should lead the conservatives in the next election.

Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is also defence minister, hoped to be the conservatives' automatic choice to succeed Ms Merkel, who has said she will not seek re-election after this parliamentary term, due to run until autumn 2021.

But her gaffes - including poking fun at transgender people in a light-hearted carnival speech - have raised questions about her political instincts and trashed her popularity ratings.

The CDU formed a loveless coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) after both parties suffered losses to the far-right.

If the SPD - under pressure from leftists to rebuild in opposition - choose to quit the coalition, a snap election could be held.

Irish Independent