| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

‘You don’t have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs,’ says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Expand

Close

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Andrea Shalal

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees a path for avoiding a US recession, with inflation coming down significantly and the economy remaining strong, given the strength of the US labour market.

You don’t have a recession when you have 500,000 [new] jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years,” Ms Yellen told ABC’s Good Morning America program.

Related topics

More On Janet Yellen

Most Watched

Privacy