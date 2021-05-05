Yellen says interest rates may rise to prevent US overheating

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may have to rise to prevent the US economy overheating as President Joe Biden ramps up public spending.

The warning sent shares lower as investors worried about the implications of removing the so-called ‘punchbowl’ of cheap money, but is also the latest sign that stimulus spending is helping the world economy rebound much faster from Covid than after the global financial crisis.

"It may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure our economy doesn't overheat," she said in an interview with The Atlantic that was broadcast online yesterday. "It could cause some very modest increases in interest rates," Ms Yellen told The Atlantic.

In her interview, Ms Yellen did not give any timeframe for rates to rise or even clarify whether she meant official interest rates or long-term trends.

The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, has consistently dismissed concerns over inflation even amid some evidence of rising prices this year. Ms Yellen is a former chair of the Fed.

Economists who follow the Fed said it wasn't clear whether Ms Yellen was referring to short-term interest rates, which the central bank controls, or longer-term rates determined by economic conditions.

Global interest rates have been brought down to world historic lows by central banks and by the reality of anemic growth over the past decade.

There is increasing evidence that the response to the Covid pandemic, especially in the US under President Biden is underpinning higher potential growth.

"It should not come as a shock that the two very large spending bills being contemplated would push longer-term interest rates higher", either through stronger economic growth or by changing expectations among investors for when the Fed will raise rates, said Michael Gapen, chief US economist at Barclays. "That's consistent with what markets would say."

Mr Gapen said he didn't think the comments represented a preference for how the Fed should be managing the impact of government spending.

"I don't think she was making a statement about monetary policy," said Roberto Perli, a former Fed economist who's now at Cornerstone Macro. "I'm inclined to read it in terms of longer-term rates – in which case it's a fairly innocuous statement."

When Fed officials last issued projections, in March, they forecast no move in interest rates until at least 2024.

