Yellen leads G20 exit as Russian representatives speak

Top finance officials from the United States, Britain and Canada walked out of Wednesday’s G20 meeting as Russian representatives spoke, UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said, exposing deepening divisions over Russia’s presence in the body.

Ukraine officials in attendance also walked out of the meeting of top finance officials from the world’s 20 largest economies, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

“Earlier my representatives, along with US and Canadian counterparts left today’s G20 meeting in Washington as Russian delegates spoke,” Mr Sunak said on Twitter. “We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine and will push for stronger international coordination to punish Russia.”

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov attended the meeting in person, while Russian Finance Minister nton Siluanov and Russia’s central bank governor joined virtually, a second source said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told attendees she strongly disapproved of a senior Russian official’s presence at the meeting, two of the sources told Reuters.

One source added that Ms Yellen told participants there could be “no business-as-usual” for Russia, echoing her message to Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, whose government is heading the G20.