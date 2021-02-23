Yellen backs a digital dollar to boost financial inclusion in US

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signalled the Biden administration supports research into the viability of a digital dollar, a shift from the lack of enthusiasm shown for the concept under her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin.

"It makes sense for central banks to be looking at" issuing sovereign digital currencies, Ms Yellen said at a virtual conference yesterday hosted by the New York Times.

She said a digital version of the dollar could help address hurdles to financial inclusion in the US among low-income households.

"Too many Americans don't have access to easy payments systems and banking accounts, and I think this is something that a digital dollar, a central bank digital currency, could help with," she said. "It could result in faster, safer and cheaper payments, which I think are important goals."

A number of central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have been conducting research into how digital versions of their own currency would work. Officials generally see both opportunity and risks and many central banks have moved slowly to embrace the idea, while China has proceeded with pilot-program tests of a digital yuan.

"This is the most forward-leaning a Treasury secretary has ever been in endorsing a digital dollar," Josh Lipsky, policy director of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center, said yesterday.

The US central bank announced last year that the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston was conducting research in conjunction with the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, seeking to construct and test a hypothetical digital dollar.

Some lawmakers have expressed interest in using digital technology to help reduce costs for accessing and transferring money, especially those outside the traditional banking system.

Bitcoin, for its part, is championed by its supporters as essentially a separate financial system, independent from the control of central banks and any potential state-sponsored digital currencies.

Even so, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has stressed the importance for the US to be right rather than first on this front.

Ms Yellen said officials must first address the issues of how a digital currency might affect traditional bank deposits, financial stability, consumer protection and illicit transactions.

"There's a lot to consider here, but it's absolutely worth looking at," she said.

Bloomberg