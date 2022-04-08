Yacht maker to billionaires probes boat owner identities as Russia sanctions tighten

Germany’s luxury yachtmaker to the oligarchs is making sure it knows who its customers are.

Luerssen, which built two of the three largest superyachts that have been detained by authorities over their links to sanctioned Russian billionaires, sent around questionnaires this week saying it needed updated information on the ultimate ownership of yachts berthed or under construction at its sites, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg.

The Bremen-based yachtbuilder, which traces its origins back almost 150 years and says it built the world’s first motorboat, said it needed to be able to respond to inquiries from authorities following the “geopolitical situation in Ukraine”.

One of its largest yachts, Dilbar, a 156-meter (512-foot) motor yacht owned by Alisher Usmanov, is currently in a Hamburg yard.

“The conflict has also had the effect of increasing scrutiny in to the ownership of large yachts,” Luerssen wrote in the letter sent to its clients.

Read More

A Luerssen spokesperson declined to comment but said the company follows all the laws and regulations.

The yachting industry has been in turmoil after officials in the US, UK and European Union started targeting the lavish floating palaces to freeze assets belonging to ultra-wealthy Russians seen as having close ties to the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin.

The Dutch government said this week that a dozen yachts currently being built at shipyards in the country will be detained until authorities can be sure they won’t be handed over to sanctioned owners.

So far, the yachts worth almost $2.3bn (€2.1bn) in total have so far been impounded, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, some billionaires have sailed their vessels to Vladivostok or out of reach of western authorities.

Monaco yacht firm Imperial Yachts took down its Russian language website and has curtailed its management activities, while Burgess Yachts removed photos from its site of yachts that have connections with Russian owners.

Imperial has managed at least two of the impounded yachts in the Mediterranean, including the Luerssen-built Crescent, a 135-meter (443-foot) super yacht with two helicopter landing pads and a swimming pool, now detained in the eastern region of Catalonia.

Amore Vero, a vessel belonging to Igor Sechin -- the chief executive officer of oil giant Rosneft PJSC and a close ally of Putin -- was blocked from leaving the Cote D’Azur by French customs officials earlier in March.

“Activities that we might normally undertake such as planning the trips that owners and others using the yachts would wish to make are of course on-hold for those yachts,” a representative for Imperial said.

A Burgess spokesperson said the firm was required to cease trading with any sanctioned individuals. “Such action includes removing any such yacht from our marketing channels,” she said.