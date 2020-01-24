Xerox moves to replace HP board in takeover bid

Xerox has said it intends to nominate 11 directors to replace the board of HP after the personal computer maker refused to engage in takeover talks, according to a statement yesterday.

The iconic printer maker hasn't increased its $22-a-share takeover offer after HP rejected its proposal, which it argues undervalues the company. Instead, Xerox will seek to replace HP's entire board through a proxy fight to push the merger through.

The nominees include former senior executives from dozens of companies including Aetna, United Airlines and Novartis.

"HP shareholders have told us they believe our acquisition proposal will bring tremendous value, which is why we lined up $24bn (€21.7bn) in binding financing commitments and a slate of highly qualified director candidates," said John Visentin, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Xerox.

