Xerox moves to replace HP board in takeover bid
Xerox has said it intends to nominate 11 directors to replace the board of HP after the personal computer maker refused to engage in takeover talks, according to a statement yesterday.
The iconic printer maker hasn't increased its $22-a-share takeover offer after HP rejected its proposal, which it argues undervalues the company. Instead, Xerox will seek to replace HP's entire board through a proxy fight to push the merger through.
The nominees include former senior executives from dozens of companies including Aetna, United Airlines and Novartis.
"HP shareholders have told us they believe our acquisition proposal will bring tremendous value, which is why we lined up $24bn (€21.7bn) in binding financing commitments and a slate of highly qualified director candidates," said John Visentin, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Xerox.
Xerox filed its slate ahead of a Friday deadline for board nominations. The move could potentially be a precursor to Xerox taking its offer directly to shareholders through a tender offer at the current offer price or a premium if HP continues to rebuff its efforts, sources said.
The push to replace the board marks an escalation of the simmering tensions between the two hardware giants that have withered in a world increasingly driven by software. Xerox has argued the tie-up would revive both companies and unlock about $2bn in synergies.
"These nominations are a self-serving tactic by Xerox to advance its proposal, which significantly undervalues HP and creates meaningful risk to the detriment of HP shareholders," HP said in an emailed statement.
HP's board currently has 12 members. Former CEO Dion Weisler has said he would step down at the next AGM, reducing the board size to 11.
HP in November rebuffed an unsolicited, cash-and-stock offer from Xerox, citing concerns about the financial health of its smaller rival, which has experienced declining annual revenue since 2012.
HP's board said it was open to exploring a merger, but believed the offer undervalued the company.
Activist shareholder Carl Icahn, who owns 11pc of Xerox and has a 4.3pc stake in HP, has pushed for the tie-up.
Xerox announced in January it had arranged a $24bn loan with a group of banks to finance the takeover after HP and its advisers had questioned Xerox's ability to raise the money for the deal.
Following the financing announcement, HP said it believed the offer still undervalued the company.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent