WPP shares approach 8-year low after 1.9pc decline in sales

WPP shares plunged to their lowest level in nearly eight years yesterday after a sharp slowdown in fourth-quarter trading derailed the latest recovery attempt at the world's biggest advertising company.

WPP, which is in the middle of a three-year turnaround plan to counter the loss of major clients and the threat from big tech giants, also said it did not expect any improvement this year but aims to grow in line with rivals in 2021.

While the results and outlook were broadly in line with WPP's previous comments, a 1.9pc fall in fourth-quarter organic sales after 0.5pc growth in the previous quarter spooked investors.

Its shares fell 15pc in early trading to 773p, more than 60pc below their record high set in 2017, before the company lost major clients in the United States such as Ford and American Express.

"It's the first year of a three-year plan," CEO Mark Read told Reuters.

"We expected Q4 to be a little bit tougher and it came in line with our expectations."

He said while the firm had a string of contract reviews in 2018 and 2019, it had less work under review in 2020.

"I'm confident that I'll be able to talk to you about something very soon that is interesting," he said, referring to a potential new global contract.

"There is good momentum inside the company and we have been investing in people and talent."

Mr Read, a WPP veteran who took over from founder Martin Sorrell in 2018, has been tasked with rebuilding the owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and Finsbury agencies after clients complained the company had become too unwieldy and slow in a digital age.

It has also faced fluctuating spending from some of its biggest consumer goods clients and competition from tech firms such as Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet's Google, which use their own data to target adverts.

Analysts at Citi, who rate WPP shares as a 'buy', said they had expected a weak fourth quarter but the scale of the disappointment was more pronounced than anticipated.

"The impact here, to be clear, is not so much on the forecasts, where this makes limited difference, but rather on sentiment. The question now is whether the group can regain a sense of momentum as 2020 unfolds," they said.

Reuters

