‘Wow, that’s a lot of money’ – Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in illegal lobbying trial of Fugees star

Leonardo DiCaprio starred in The Wolf of Wall Street which was part-funded by Malaysian millionaire Jho Low. Photo: Eric Gaillard/Reuters Expand

Sarah N Lynch

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio told a US federal court in Washington on Monday that Malaysian financier Jho Low tried to funnel up to $30m (€27.5m) to President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign as part of a far-reaching influence operation.

I basically said, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of money,’” Mr DiCaprio testified.

