'Would you miss €2.4bn?' judge asks Google

Google wants Europe's second highest court to throw out a €2.4bn EU fine, saying there was no factual or legal basis to the amount.

Google's challenge came on the final day of a three-day hearing at the EU's General Court as it attempts to overturn the first of a trio of EU competition authority fines.

It argued additional amounts tacked on to the fine imposed by the European Commission in 2017 to deter anti-competitive behaviour - known as a deterrent multiplier - was excessive and unwarranted.

"€2.4bn is an eye-catching amount, it might attract the headlines, but it is not justified by the actual facts of this case," Christopher Thomas, Google's lawyer, told judges.

He said there should not have been a fine in the first place as case law showed Google's behaviour was not anti-competitive while its market shares and the 13 countries where the infringement was committed did not justify the size of the multiplier.

However, Irish judge Colm Mac Eochaidh, one of the panel of five, questioned whether the fine was really a big amount for Google. "You are one of the richest companies in the world," he said. "Would you miss the €2.4bn?"

The Commission used a so-called gravity multiplier of 5pc to 20pc of Google's 2016 turnover in 13 EU countries, higher than the 5pc levied on Intel in 2009. EU laws allow for regulators to apply a multiplier up to 30pc.

EU regulators should also have taken into account the company's efforts to settle the case with concessions before they changed tack in 2015 and sanctioned Google, Mr Thomas said. A ruling is expected next year and can be appealed to the Court of Justice, Europe's highest.

Reuters

