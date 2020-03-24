Worst reading ever for Eurozone economy on harsh virus impact

Eurozone finance ministers got a first reading of the potential impact of the coronavirus on the bloc’s economies today with the release of business confidence data.

The results of the IHS Markit Purchasing Index survey made dark reading, at 31.4, the index reading was at its lowest level on record – worse even than in the financial crash - and had fallen from 51.6 in February.

“The eurozone economy suffered an unprecedented collapse in business activity in March as the coronavirus outbreak intensified,” IHS Market said.

“The March PMI is indicative of GDP slumping at a quarterly rate of around 2pc, and clearly there’s scope for the downturn to intensify further as even more draconian policies to deal with the virus are potentially implemented in coming month,” said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit.

Across the Eurozone, businesses are shuttered, schools are closed and some countries like Italy have introduced draconian restrictions on movement in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

The prior low in the index which measures was seen in February 2009, when the index hit 36.2.

“March’s slump in the euro-zone Composite PMI is so sharp that at any other time it would look like a spreadsheet error. But now it is all too believable, and April’s data could be even worse,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds, Senior Europe Economist at Capital Economics.

Mr Allen-Reynolds estimated the fall in economic output in the first quarter versus the prior quarter at 3pc.

The employment sub-index fell to its lowest level since July 2009 as companies laid off workers and that presents the risk of sharp downward spiral for economies and the prospect of a slow recovery if redundant workers do not return to work soon.

