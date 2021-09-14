Worried investors protest at indebted Chinese developer Evergrande Group

A woman receives aid on the ground next to Du Jiang, the general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division, while people gather to demand repayment of loans and financial products at the Evergrande headquarters, in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Reuters/David Kirton

Chaotic scenes erupted at the headquarters of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group yesterday, as roughly 100 disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products.

Around midday, more than 60 uniformed security personnel formed a wall in front of the main entrances to the glistening tower in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, where protesters shouted at company representatives.

"A company as big as yours, how much money has been swindled from ordinary people?" a woman said to Du Liang, identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division.

Earlier yesterday, Mr Du read out a proposal for repayments for holders of wealth management products, according to financial media outlet Caixin, but protesters at the company's headquarters appeared to reject it.

"They said repayment would take two years, but there's no real guarantee and I'm worried the company will be bankrupt by the end of the year," said a protester Mr Wang, who said he works for Evergrande and had invested 100,000 yuan (€13,125) with the company, while his relatives invested about one million yuan.

Evergrande said online speculation about its bankruptcy and restructuring was "totally untrue".

The company was facing "unprecedented difficulties", it said in a statement, but would do everything possible to resume work and protect the legitimate rights and interests of its customers.

Several protesters said Mr Du had remained in the lobby overnight. He was seen sitting on the ground and slumped against a wall yesterday, visibly exhausted.

Protesters took it in turns to air grievances and at one point a woman in the crowd collapsed.

The mood was tense, with protesters attempting unsuccessfully to push through a security line blocking access to lifts.

"Evergrande, give us our money back!" they chanted.

Three company representatives on the scene, including Mr Du, did not respond to questions from Reuters.

Evergrande's media relations office and police in Shenzhen did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the protest.

The protest comes amid worries the country's most indebted developer, with liabilities of 1.97 trillion yuan (€259bn), will be unable to repay investors and that its debt woes could pose systemic risks to China's financial system.

Reuters