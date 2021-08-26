| 19.8°C Dublin

World’s central banks are readying for a showdown over digital currencies  

David Chance

Fifty years ago this month, US President Richard Nixon signed the death warrant for the Bretton Woods system which had pegged the dollar to gold and underpinned the world’s economic system.

That decision helped unleash as wave of financialisation and hyper-globalisation that transformed the world we live in, and we are now witnessing a similarly momentous battle for the control of finance that pits the world’s central banks and governments against cryptocurrency providers.

Although bitcoin was the starting point for this battle and is its reference point, it is not a central part of the pushback by regulators and policymakers – that has been prompted by the imminent launch of the Facebook-backed diem coin which, if it succeeds, will bring a privately minted currency into the real economic world. 

