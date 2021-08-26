World’s central banks are readying for a showdown over digital currencies

Fifty years ago this month, US President Richard Nixon signed the death warrant for the Bretton Woods system which had pegged the dollar to gold and underpinned the world’s economic system.

That decision helped unleash a wave of financialisation and hyper-globalisation that transformed the world we live in, and we are now witnessing a similarly momentous battle for the control of finance that pits the world’s central banks and governments against cryptocurrency providers.

Although bitcoin was the starting point for this battle and is its reference point, it is not a central part of the pushback by regulators and policymakers – that has been prompted by the imminent launch of the Facebook-backed diem coin which, if it succeeds, will bring a privately minted currency into the real economic world.

Bitcoin never did that and is doing what it always has done: it has bounced 65pc from its July 20 low and the coin universe represented by the humbly-named Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is once again on track for annualised growth of 1,000pc.

Still, it has proved to be utterly useless as a means of exchange – too expensive and too clunky to be used as an alternative to euros and dollars, too volatile to be used as a store of value and too damaging to the environment – and the risk it poses directly to the financial system are small.

Basically, so long as you weren’t lied to or defrauded, then buying bitcoin is your lookout.

However, it is where the bitcoin and crypto universe start to mesh with the real-world financial system that problems emerge. Hence regulators’ concerns over licensing a Goldman Sachs crypto exchange traded fund, and writ much larger, worries about the Facebook-backed coin project.

This is why central banks across the world have started accelerating plans for their own digital currencies and upping the ante on regulation.

Stablecoins worth $120bn are already circulating as part of the $2trn crypto universe and Facebook’s Novi wallet aims to offer seamless low-cost cross-border payments using diem.

For some, largely those from the US libertarian fringe who have spent too much time reading Ayn Rand, stablecoins represent a return to the 19th century ‘free banking’ era when individual banks and stores issued their own dollars backed by gold. For them, breaking the Federal Reserve’s ability to ‘manipulate the economy’ as they see it, is a key goal of the crypto universe.

Facebook itself recently asked to “be given a fair shot” at creating stablecoins and says it is interested only in providing a secure asset that would cut the costs of banking, help those who either don’t have bank accounts or have limited and expensive access.

It is pitching itself as a global good.

"While it may be tempting to label blockchain technology as yet another instance of ‘software eating the world’, regulatory frameworks will define if and when the technology can deliver on its potential. In the case of money, the public and private sectors can play to their relative strengths, solidify their public-private partnership, and improve societal outcomes in the process,” Christian Catalini, chief economist for diem and Jai Massari, an outside counsel to the firm, wrote in the Harvard Business Review this month.

Given Facebook’s track record with data and privacy and the way in which it leverages information, you could forgive policymakers for being sceptical.

Unlike central banks, which are insulated from credit risks, issuers of private currencies would be exposed to credit risk and could fail. If those stablecoins were in widespread use, who would then act as the lender of last resort?

Central banks from the Bahamas, which already issues its own digital sand dollar, to China, Sweden and the eurozone also worry that currencies like diem could compete with sovereign currency and threaten their ability to conduct economic policy.

In a review of stablecoins and their potential impact, the European Central Bank left no one in any doubt that it would aggressively apply existing rules to the new currencies, and, if needed would seek additional powers.

It also says it doesn’t expect them to be able to generate much traction versus existing fiat money and questions whether in a negative interest rate environment they can deliver on cost their promise.

Unlike Mr Nixon’s 42-word statement that upended the world of finance half a century ago, this one will run and run as global technology and finance giants push the envelope because the potential gains are so enormous.

It may take another crisis before someone tries to lock this pandora’s box.