World's biggest IPO raises billions more for Saudis

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco announced yesterday that its initial public offering (IPO) raised a record $29.4bn (€26.5bn), a figure higher than previously announced, after the company used a so-called "greenshoe option" to sell an extra 450 million shares to meet investor demand.
The state-owned company began publicly trading on the local Saudi Tadawul exchange on December 11. It hit upwards of $10 a share on the second day of trading. This briefly gave Aramco a market capitalisation of $2tn, the target sought by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Aramco's additional sales mean the company has publicly floated 1.7pc of its shares. Its IPO, even before the added sales, made it comfortably the world's most valuable company.
The shares sold in the over-allotment option "had been allocated to investors during the book-building process and, therefore, no additional shares are being offered into the market today," it said.
Aramco's shares traded lower yesterday at 34.7 riyals, or just over €8 a share, amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.
Aramco was a target of rising tensions over the summer when a missile and drone attack - which Saudi Arabia and the US blame on Iran - temporarily halved its production.
Yesterday's share price values Aramco at $1.85tn, still around $500bn (€450bn) ahead of Apple, the world's second-largest company. The share price has fallen around 9.4pc since Thursday but remains 8.8pc higher than the IPO price.
The IPO relied heavily on wealthy families and funds from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, with Saudi government institutions investing almost $2.3bn into the offering.
When Prince Mohammed first disclosed intentions for the stock market flotation of Saudi Aramco, the kingdom had ambitions to raise $100bn from the sale of 5pc of its holding. But global fund managers were unimpressed by the dividend yield on offer, among other factors, forcing the Saudis to scale back their ambitions.
