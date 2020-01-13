World's biggest IPO raises billions more for Saudis

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco announced yesterday that its initial public offering (IPO) raised a record $29.4bn (€26.5bn), a figure higher than previously announced, after the company used a so-called "greenshoe option" to sell an extra 450 million shares to meet investor demand.

The state-owned company began publicly trading on the local Saudi Tadawul exchange on December 11. It hit upwards of $10 a share on the second day of trading. This briefly gave Aramco a market capitalisation of $2tn, the target sought by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Aramco's additional sales mean the company has publicly floated 1.7pc of its shares. Its IPO, even before the added sales, made it comfortably the world's most valuable company.

The shares sold in the over-allotment option "had been allocated to investors during the book-building process and, therefore, no additional shares are being offered into the market today," it said.

