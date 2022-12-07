World’s airlines to fly back to into profit next year, says Iata

The world’s airlines will move back into profitability next year – the first time since 2019 that the sector as a whole will be making money, according to the International Air Transport Association (Iata).

Its director general, former IAG and Aer Lingus boss Willie Walsh, said airlines are expected to make a combined profit of $4.7bn (€4.5bn) in 2023, still well below the $26.4bn they made in 2019.

As Covid restrictions eased around most of the world in 2022, airlines have been relaunching routes and capacity in response to strong passenger demand.

Mr Walsh said that the resilience of airlines to be able to move back into profitability next year following the scale of the financial and economic damage caused by government-imposed pandemic restrictions is a “great achievement”.

“But a $4.7bn profit on industry revenues of $779bn also illustrates that there is much more ground to cover to put the global industry on a solid financial footing,” he cautioned.

“Many airlines are sufficiently profitable to attract the capital needed to drive the industry forward as it decarbonises,” Mr Walsh noted. “But many others are struggling for a variety of reasons. These include onerous regulation, high costs, inconsistent government policies, inefficient infrastructure and a value chain where the rewards of connecting the world are not equitably distributed.”

IAG, apart from owning Aer Lingus, also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling. IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said in September that all its carriers would return to profitability this year.

In October, the airline group reported a €1.2bn adjusted operating profit for the third quarter.

It expects to generate a €1.1bn adjusted operating profit for the full year, even taking account of a €467m loss it made in the first half of 2022.

Aer Lingus made a €139m operating profit in the third quarter, compared to a €95m loss in the first half of the year.

Mr Walsh said there are “plenty of reasons” to be optimistic for 2023, with the expected return to profitability coming despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

However, it will represent a profit margin of just 0.6pc.