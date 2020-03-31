THE world's airlines might burn through $61bn (€55bn) of reserves during the second quarter of this year and post losses of $39bn for the period as the coronavirus pandemic persists, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned.

The association, which represents more than 180 airlines around the world, has called for "urgent action" from European governments to provide relief to carriers in the region.

IATA predicts that the potential revenue loss to European airlines is $76bn, and that passenger demand could be 46pc below 2019 levels this year.

"A decline of this magnitude puts at risk about 5.6 million jobs and $378bn in GDP supported by air transport," IATA claimed.

Rafael Schvartzman, IATA's regional vice-president for Europe, said that the air transport industry was an "economic engine", supporting 12.2 million jobs and $823bn in GDP across Europe.

"Governments must recognise the vital importance of the air transport industry, and that support is urgently needed," he said. "First, this will keep airlines financially viable during the present lockdown, preserving jobs, maintaining essential connections to repatriate citizens, and carrying life-saving air cargo supplies.

"Secondly, this would avoid broad economic damage by ensuring that airlines can rapidly scale up operations when travel restrictions are lifted, jump-starting the European and global economies."

IATA wants the EU to allow airlines to temporarily give passengers vouchers instead of refunds, which it says would give firms breathing space to repair cash flows.

It also wants a package of measures to underpin air cargo operations, including exempting their cargo crews from current 14-day quarantine restrictions.

The airline association also says that fast-tack procedures should be introduced for obtaining overflight and landing permits.

Irish Independent