World wine output dips after year of torrid weather

Vines raised up on trellises in a Minho vineyard in northern Portugal

World wine production in 2022 is expected to dip slightly below last year's level, with a better than anticipated volume in drought-hit Europe mostly offsetting a forecast drop in southern hemisphere output.

In initial projections, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) pegged world production at between 257.5 and 262.3 million hectolitres (mhl), with a mid-range estimate at 259.9 mhl. That would be around 1pc lower compared with an estimated 2021 volume of 262 mhl and below the average of the past 20 years.

"The dry and hot conditions observed across different regions of the world have led to early harvests and average volumes," it said.

Rain at the end of summer helped to limit drought in Italy and France, the world's two biggest producers.