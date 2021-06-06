World financial watchdogs are coming for crypto

The Central Bank of Ireland’s director general for financial conduct Derville Rowland joined a chorus of central bankers and regulators this week when she said cryptocurrencies were “of great concern”.

While Bitcoin has attracted many investors, it has brought its fair share of naysayers too like Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, who said cryptocurrencies have “no intrinsic value”.

Yet cryptocurrency prices have soared over the last year, attracting major firms such as Tesla and ordinary retail investors alike. Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, hit dizzying highs of $50,000 this year but has since dipped to $37,000, highlighting the intense volatility associated with crypto.

Crypto’s price swings are often influenced by chatter among regulators and central bankers about potential new rules for cryptocurrency and digital assets.

In May, China banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

Days later the US Treasury called for tighter controls on transactions, suggesting any transaction worth more than $10,000 needs to be reported to the IRS.

In the days after the China news, Bitcoin tumbled in value as investors sold off their holdings. The price gradually recovered in the days after but not to its previous highs.

Proponents of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies tout their value both as payment methods and as investment opportunities. At the same time, Bitcoin continues to try and shake off some of its negative connotations related to illegal activity online.

James Nagle of Bitcove, an Irish cryptocurrency exchange, says the industry continues to mature but there are plenty of issues remaining as there is still an air of the “wild west” around Bitcoin, especially when it comes to stolen funds and illicit purchases.

“Clearly you want to stamp out malicious actors. How do you do that? You have to bring in these laws. You have to bring in KYC [know your customer standards], AML [anti-money laundering], you need to do background checks. People need to see that there's a proper structure in place. In that regard, it was inevitable.”

Nagle says Bitcove saw demand on its platform surge during crypto’s rally the last year and that it was a struggle to keep up.

Founded in Cork, the firm recently relocated to Dublin and took on more staff to handle sign-ups of new users and functions like customer service.

Increasingly, cryptocurrency exchanges – whether they are small operators like Bitcove or massive players like Coinbase and Binance – have strict rules to follow in verifying who their customers are.

Ireland recently transposed a new EU directive for tighter anti-money laundering checks, commonly known as 5AMLD, into Irish law.

The rules require stricter checks for firms called virtual asset service providers, or VASPs, that deal in virtual asset trading, exchange or custody.

The rules are in place just over a month and no firms have been authorised yet under the Irish legislation.

“It's such a complex thing to legislate against."

Andrew Tzialli, a partner at law firm Philip Lee, says he’s aware of several firms that have kickstarted the registration process but said many are still tentatively starting out on the journey.

How long and cumbersome that process will be in practice remains to be seen.

Last year the UK introduced similar rules to those here in the form of a register for crypto firms, but it has been met with complaints from industry groups over delays in getting through the registration process.

Tzialli says that the shape that any wide-ranging crypto regulation takes is the “hundred-million-dollar question” because not all cryptocurrencies and blockchains operate in the same way.

“It's such a complex thing to legislate against. I do have some sympathy for the regulators in that sense,” said Tzialli, who heads the law firm’s cryptocurrency and blockchain group.

The EU could well set the standard with MiCA (Markets in Crypto-assets), a regulation that will broaden the oversight of crypto-assets and introduce licensing requirements for certain types of assets.

“That's a uniform framework for regulating crypto assets and that's going to make the EU the largest regulated area on earth for crypto,” Tzialli says.

The Central Bank of Ireland, in a submission to the European Commission last year, voiced its support for MiCA and for introducing tighter definitions for cryptocurrency tokens.

Tzialli says that ultimately rules like MiCA and anti-money laundering requirements will weed out the legitimate businesses from the improper ones.

“Yes, they're going to have to go through a bit of challenge to get regulated and registered and everything else that needs to be done, but the hope is that then emboldens the legitimate businesses in Europe,” he says.

“There's a lot of suspicion in this sector, particularly by new people getting into it. [Companies] can say they've gone through a full regulatory process. It took a year and there's the independent seal of approval that you're looking for.”

The cryptocurrency space is ever-evolving and presenting new services that may require proposals to be adapted.

One such area is stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to that of a fiat currency like the euro or dollar.

There are a number of stablecoin projects on the go, but Facebook’s efforts with Diem, originally named Libra, to develop a stablecoin payment system was met with much scrutiny and backlash by watchdogs when it was first revealed in 2019.

In its MiCA submission last year, the Central Bank of Ireland expressed concern around stablecoins and said “the issuing of currency should firmly remain under the remit of the relevant public authorities (i.e. central bank)”.

Jackson Mueller, director of policy and government relations at blockchain company Securrency, said “there's deep concern about private sector actors and their reach” when it comes to stablecoins.

"I think that [Facebook] certainly jolted a number of folks, not only just in the EU but elsewhere.”

“This summer is going to be a very hot summer for the crypto and digital assets community.”

Mueller adds that central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, is another area to watch.

A CBDC is issued and operated by a central bank using an electronic record or digital token to represent the virtual form of a fiat currency. China is the most advanced in trialling such a digital currency, which takes on some of the traits of Bitcoin – the crucial difference being that it’s controlled by a central authority.

Mueller says that there needs to be a harmonisation of regulations around the world to avoid creating a messy patchwork of rules for crypto businesses to follow in different markets.

There is a swathe of reports and proposals coming from various US agencies in the coming weeks and months that will influence the shape of regulations globally, he says.

This month, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental body that oversees rules to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, will gather for its next plenary meeting where crypto will be on the agenda.

“This summer is going to be a very hot summer for the crypto and digital assets community.”