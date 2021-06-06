| 17.7°C Dublin

World financial watchdogs are coming for crypto

Dizzying crypto values have attracted the watchful eye of central bankers once again

The value of cryptocurrencies is increasingly being driven by regulators Expand

Jonathan Keane

The Central Bank of Ireland’s director general for financial conduct Derville Rowland joined a chorus of central bankers and regulators this week when she said cryptocurrencies were “of great concern”.

While Bitcoin has attracted many investors, it has brought its fair share of naysayers too like Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, who said cryptocurrencies have “no intrinsic value”.

Yet cryptocurrency prices have soared over the last year, attracting major firms such as Tesla and ordinary retail investors alike. Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, hit dizzying highs of $50,000 this year but has since dipped to $37,000, highlighting the intense volatility associated with crypto.

