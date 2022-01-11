World Bank warns of ‘hard landing’ for economy

THE World Bank has cut its forecasts for economic growth in the United States, the eurozone and China and warned that high debt levels, rising income inequality and new coronavirus variants threatened the recovery in developing economies.

It said global growth is expected to decelerate "markedly" to 4.1pc in 2022 from 5.5pc last year, and drop further to 3.2pc in 2023 as pent-up demand dissipates and governments unwind massive fiscal and monetary support provided early in the pandemic.

The forecasts for 2021 and 2022 were 0.2 percentage point lower than in the bank's June Global Economic Prospects report and could be knocked even lower if the Omicron variant persists.

The bank's latest semi-annual forecast cited a big rebound in economic activity in advanced and developing economies in 2021 after contractions in 2020, but warned that longer-lasting inflation, ongoing supply chain and labour force issues, and new coronavirus variants were likely to dampen growth worldwide.

"Developing countries are facing severe long-term problems related to lower vaccination rates, global macro policies and the debt burden," World Bank President David Malpass told reporters, citing troubling reversals in poverty, nutrition and health data and permanent impacts from school closures.

Ayhan Kose, author of the World Bank report, told Reuters the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed the continuing disruption caused by the pandemic, and said a surge that overwhelmed healthcare systems could knock up to an additional 0.7 further percentage point off the global forecast.

"There is a pronounced slowdown underway," Mr Kose said. "Policy support is being withdrawn and there is a multitude of risks ahead of us."

COVID-19 has caused more than 300m reported infections worldwide and over 5.8m deaths, according to data compiled by Reuters. While 59pc of the world's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, only 8.9pc of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, according to the Our World in Data website.

Mr Malpass described a "growing canyon" in growth rates between advanced and developing economies, which World Bank economists say could spark increased social tensions and unrest.

Mr Kose said the risks of a "hard landing" for developing countries were increasing given their limited options to provide needed fiscal support, coupled with persistent inflationary pressures and elevated financial vulnerabilities.

The report forecast growth in advanced economies declining to 3.8pc in 2022 from 5pc in 2021, and dropping further to 2.3pc in 2023, but said their output and investment would still return to their pre-pandemic trend by 2023.

Rising interest rates posed additional risks, and could further undermine the growth forecasts.



