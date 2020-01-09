World Bank predicts slow and risky recovery from 'difficult' 2019
The world economy is set to stage a recovery from the tough conditions of last year, although the gains will be painfully slow and narrowly based, according to the World Bank.
Economic growth across the globe will tick up to 2.5pc this year from 2.4pc in 2019, Franziska Ohnsorge, an economist who is manager of the Development Prospects Group at the bank, told the Irish Independent.
Those meagre gains, however, will come from a small grouping of developing countries and do not represent a broad-based recovery, she warned. "2019 was a difficult year and it was a difficult decade," Ms Ohnsorge said during a visit to Dublin to present the results of the bank's benchmark Global Economic Prospects report to officials here.
"The pick-up in growth is mostly due to a handful of emerging economies that are recovering," she said.
Last year was the slowest pace of economic growth across the world since the crisis hit more than a decade ago. The decade itself had seen the slowest, albeit the longest, post-war economic recovery in the United States, the world's largest and most important economy, which is the source of demand for everything from commodities to consumer electronics.
While economic growth in the likes of Russia and Turkey is of course welcome, it hardly represents a "broad-based" recovery from the woes of 2019, Ms Ohnsorge noted.
The World Bank says that advanced economies are set to grow just 1.4pc in what is a slowdown from 2019's 1.6pc. It expects the US economy to see growth drop to 1.8pc from 2.3pc, despite recent easing moves by the Federal Reserve.
Things are even worse for the euro area, with growth of just 1pc seen this year, following 1.1pc growth in 2019.
Global trade growth, which the World Bank estimates slowed dramatically to just 1.4pc in 2019, thanks to the hit from a rising tide of trade wars and protectionism, will recover slightly to 1.9pc this year, still well below historical averages. The slow pace of the recovery this year means that it is at risk of reversal, according to Ms Ohnsorge.
That risk is compounded by a build-up of debt, especially in emerging market economies, she warned, which since 2010 amounts to the largest accumulation seen.
"It is not just a China story. There has been a broad-based build-up in both government and private debt," she said.
Debt in emerging markets surged 170pc in 2018, fuelled by ultra-low interest rates in the rich world, and has hit what new World Bank chief David Malpass recently dubbed a "towering" $55trillion. The bank's forecasts for this are considerably more gloomy than many of those from private sector economists, some of whom have been expecting a coordinated global recovery combined with low inflation; a so-called Goldilocks economy that is neither too hot nor too cold.
The latest data appeared to support the World Bank's thesis as an upbeat set of readings from November darkened considerably in December, with the global manufacturing purchasing index, a key measure of performance, ticking down to a reading of 50.1. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and the euro area measure recorded its 11th straight month of contraction, with a fall to 46.3.
