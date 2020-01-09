World Bank predicts slow and risky recovery from 'difficult' 2019

The world economy is set to stage a recovery from the tough conditions of last year, although the gains will be painfully slow and narrowly based, according to the World Bank.

The world economy is set to stage a recovery from the tough conditions of last year, although the gains will be painfully slow and narrowly based, according to the World Bank.

Economic growth across the globe will tick up to 2.5pc this year from 2.4pc in 2019, Franziska Ohnsorge, an economist who is manager of the Development Prospects Group at the bank, told the Irish Independent.

Those meagre gains, however, will come from a small grouping of developing countries and do not represent a broad-based recovery, she warned. "2019 was a difficult year and it was a difficult decade," Ms Ohnsorge said during a visit to Dublin to present the results of the bank's benchmark Global Economic Prospects report to officials here.

"The pick-up in growth is mostly due to a handful of emerging economies that are recovering," she said.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In