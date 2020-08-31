World Bank has doubts about Doing Business

Slide: Santiago, the capital of Chile, a nation which witnessed a slip down the Doing Business report rankings after a socialist government was elected. PHOTO: JOSE LUIS STEPHEN

The World Bank has suspended publication of its influential Doing Business report as it probes irregularities that may have seen countries moved up and down the ranking in line with election results.

Irish officials have long cited the World Bank rankings, and others by the likes of Forbes, to confirm this country's attractiveness for foreign direct investment and even to help make policy decisions.

During the 2011 general election, Enda Kenny even declared his wish to see Ireland recognised as the "best small country in the world in which to do business by 2016" in a nod to the power and authority of the reports.

Ireland has tended to score well in the rankings, although Singapore, Hong Kong and in more recent years New Zealand have tended to dominate the top of the table.

But the bank has suspended publication of its 2020 report as it probed alleged irregularities.

"A number of irregularities have been reported regarding changes to the data in the Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020 reports, published in October 2017 and 2019.

"The changes in the data were inconsistent with the Doing Business methodology," it said in a statement.

"We will act based on the findings and will retrospectively correct the data of countries that were most affected by the irregularities."

Since 2003, the World Bank's report has ranked 190 economies based on how easy it is to do business, taking into account trading regulations, property rights, contract enforcement, investment laws, the availability of credit and the ease of calculating and paying tax.

While that focus has been criticised as narrow in the context of overall economic or social development, the agency had claimed its methodology was objective, which is now in doubt.

But questions have been raised before about the integrity of the rankings.

The World Bank's then chief economist Paul Romer resigned in 2018 after he questioned changes to Chile's placing in the Doing Business report.

Chile had moved down the ranking after the election of a socialist government, even though the indicators the Doing Business report ranks had barely moved.

Mr Romer stepped down and apologised to Chile's socialist president Michelle Bachelet after first saying the ranking may have been deliberately skewed.

Justin Sandefur, a senior fellow at the Centre for Global Development, wrote in a blog in November: "Similarly in India, where Narendra Modi used India's surge in the Doing Business rankings as a political talking point, we showed that methodological changes, not reform, had pushed India up the rankings." India rose to 63rd in 2019 from 142 in 2014, when prime minister Mr Modi first took office.

The World Bank is now auditing data collection processes and reviewing changes that occurred after the institutional data review process for the last five Doing Business reports, the bank said.

The situation is likely to be a blow to the wider prestige of the World Bank, a global organisation which is tasked with supporting development through finance, project management skills and knowledge - including data that should inform policy decisions by national and regional leaders.

Last year, Ireland slipped to its lowest position ever in the ranking, with the drop blamed on lengthening delays for construction schemes, high legal costs and slow court processes.

The report still placed Ireland 24th.

The only heading where Ireland kept intact its top-10 ranking was for ease of paying tax, where it remained at fourth place globally.

By contrast, the average time to start a limited liability company lengthened from five to 11 days because of increased time to register with Revenue for corporation tax, social insurance and Vat.

The report found the average time to get full planning and construction permission for a scheme had increased 10pc to 164 days.

The length and costs of legal action at the High Court were also cited as a negative, with the average time to resolve a contractual dispute clocked at 650 days from initial filing to judgment enforcement.

In Singapore, the world's fastest jurisdiction, the process takes 120 days.

Irish legal costs had also compared unfavourably with most EU countries, with 26.9pc of awards hoovered up by legal, enforcement and court fees.

Last year the World Bank had actually expanded the Doing Business reports with so-called sub-national rankings, that in Ireland's case assessed regulatory hurdles facing businesses in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

None dominated that rankings but Galway came out as the overall best place to start a business, based on factors like the time taken to do things such as electricity connection, secure planning permission, or suing for losses.

In a sign of the credibility of the World Bank, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the report would be used by policy makers to inform their decision making.

"The differences in regional performance highlighted in the report will allow policy makers to effectively identify and target bottlenecks and further improve the business environment across our economy," he said.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg

Irish Independent