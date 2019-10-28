World 'awash' with US oil: Trump Energy Secretary

US shale production has turned the world "on its head," and Goldman Sachs is "off a bit" in a report last week saying that the bonanza is fading, Perry said on Sunday in Dubai.

Oil and natural gas from American shale fields have made the US one of the world's largest producers and enabled it to become a net energy exporter.

Perry will travel in the coming week to Saudi Arabia to discuss possible sales of US liquefied natural gas (LNG)and Saudi efforts to develop a nuclear power program.

He held talks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and visited the country's largest solar-power facility at a site near the commercial hub of Dubai.

The US sent 11 LNG shipments to the UAE over the past three years and is seeking to sell more of the fuel there and to Saudi Arabia, Perry said.

He warned that the world needs to be prepared for attacks disrupting the global economy, and the US, Saudi Arabia and other allies are discussing the safety of oil supply routes. Drone strikes against Saudi oil facilities on 14 September temporarily knocked out half of the kingdom's output, and Perry said the US is currently doing enough to help Saudi Arabia defend against such attacks in the future.

Washington won't hold a grudge forever over the murder last October of the journalist and critic of the Saudi government Jamal Khashoggi, Perry said, though there's not a "massive amount of forgiveness" in Congress for his killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The energy secretary said he asked President Donald Trump to call Ukraine in the hopes of selling LNG there to help break that country's over-reliance on Russian gas.

The US is "making progress" with its Middle East foreign policy, while efforts to impeach Mr Trump won't be an issue in the US presidential election next year and will go away in six months, Perry said.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent