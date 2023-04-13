Working from work: JPMorgan tells top bankers to be in the office five days a week

JPMorgan Chase told its managing directors, a layer of senior executives across the bank, they now must be in the office every weekday, ending a hybrid-work practice that arose during the pandemic.

“Our leaders play a critical role in reinforcing our culture and running our businesses,” the bank’s operating committee said in a memo to staff.

“They have to be visible on the floor, they must meet with clients, they need to teach and advise, and they should always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings. We need them to lead by example, which is why we’re asking all managing directors to be in the office five days a week.” Read More Wall Street firms, like companies throughout corporate America, are rethinking their work-from-home rules as the Covid-19 pandemic recedes. At New York-based JPMorgan, whose CEO is Jamie Dimon, employees at retail branches and in cheque processing must be in daily, while others are allowed to take advantage of a hybrid model. Still, those workers must be in three days a week unless they have approval. “Most of you are following your hybrid models, but there are a number of employees who aren’t meeting their in-office attendance expectations, and that must change,” the operating committee said. ​