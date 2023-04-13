| 3.7°C Dublin

Working from work: JPMorgan tells top bankers to be in the office five days a week

JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon. Photo: Misha Friedman/Getty Images Expand

Hannah Levitt and Daniel Taub

JPMorgan Chase told its managing directors, a layer of senior executives across the bank, they now must be in the office every weekday, ending a hybrid-work practice that arose during the pandemic.

Our leaders play a critical role in reinforcing our culture and running our businesses,” the bank’s operating committee said in a memo to staff.

